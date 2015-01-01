पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:सामाजिक बुराइयों को मिटाएगी ग्राम रक्षा समिति

गरियाबंद12 घंटे पहले
  • बारुका में पुलिस ने किया ग्राम रक्षा समिति का गठन, साइबर क्राइम से बचने के उपाय बताए

सीटी कोतवाली पुलिस ने ग्राम बारूका में ग्राम रक्षा समिति का गठन किया। यह समिति ग्राम स्तर पर नशामुक्ति, महिला सशक्तिकरण, अनैतिक क्रियाकलापों, बाल विवाह, टोनही प्रताड़ना, अंधविश्वास आदि सामाजिक बुराइयों से बचने तथा समाज में व्याप्त नशा, जुआ, सट्टा एवं महिला अत्याचार सहित अन्य अपराध नियंत्रण के लिए प्रयास करेगी। इस अवसर पर थाना प्रभारी विकास बघेल ने ग्रामीणों को ग्राम स्तर पर होने वाले अपराध काे नियंत्रित करने की जानकारी दी। कानूनी प्रावधानोंं से अवगत कराते हुए सामाजिक बुराई जैसे अपराध या अन्य किसी प्रकार की घटना होने पर तत्काल पुलिस को सूचना देने की अपील की। इस अवसर पर ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को हर संभव सहयोग करने का आश्वासन दिया। इस दौरान प्रधान आरक्षक डिगेश्वर साहू, गौतम साहू, आरक्षक योगेश ठाकुर, शिवलाल तिर्की, रविशंकर सोनवानी, दिलीप तिवारी, ग्राम बारुका के सरपंच, उपसरपंच, सचिव, वार्ड पंच, ग्राम के प्रतिष्ठित व्यक्ति, ग्राम स्तर पर गठित महिला कमांडो के सदस्य सहित बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

टीआई बोले-ठगी से बचने के लिए सावधान रहें
थाना प्रभारी विकास बघेल एसपी भोजराम पटेल द्वारा जिले के सीनियर सीटीजन के लिए चलाई जा रही स्नेह छाया सेल के संबंध में जानकारी दी। ग्रामीणों को पूर्व में संचालित योजनाओं चेतना, ई-प्रहरी, मिशन रोड सेफ्टी, गुड़ सेमेरिटन आदि कार्यक्रमों की जानकारी दी। टीआई बघेल ने चिटफंड कंपनियों के झांसे, साइबर क्राइम से बचने, एटीएम फ्रॉड से बचने, यातायात नियमों का पालन करने, जेवर चमकाने वाले ठगों से सावधान रहने तथा अन्य प्रकार के फर्जी एजेंटों से सावधान रहने की समझाइश दी।

