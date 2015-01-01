पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई की मांग:रेत माफिया पर मारपीट और गाली का आरोप, प्रदर्शन

गिधौरी/टुंड्रा5 घंटे पहले
  • सतनामी समाज ने कसडोल के गुरु घासीदास चौक पर नारेबाजी कर विरोध जताया, एसडीएम से न्याय की गुहार लगाई

मंगलवार को सतनामी समाज के लोगों ने कसडोल के गुरु घासीदास चौक पर रेत माफिया के खिलाफ मारपीट एवं जाति सूचक गाली-गलौज देने के विरोध में धरना प्रदर्शन कर नारेबाजी की। इसके बाद जुलूस निकालकर समाज के लोगों ने एसडीएम कार्यालय जाकर संबंधित लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा। ग्राम खैरा (कटगी) निवासी सेवानिवृत प्राचार्य धारेलाल दिब्यकार ने बताया कि वे एवं उनकी पत्नी सावित्री दिब्यकार ने सतनामी समाज इकाई कसडोल को सहयोग की अपेक्षा के साथ निवेदन किया था। आवेदन में बताया कि गोरेलाल साहू 22 सालों से रेत का अवैध खनन एवं विक्रय कर रहे हैं। उनके खिलाफ आवाज उठाने पर दिव्यकार एवं उपसरपंच पति गणेशराम दिवाकर को रेत माफिया गोरेलाल ने भाइयों, भतीजों, ड्राइवरों एवं बाहरी 4 गुंडों को बुलाकर जान से मारने की कोशिश की थी। बचाव करने गई पत्नी सावित्री से छेड़छाड़ भी की थी। इसकी एफआईआर कसडोल थाने में कराने गए थे तो डीएसपी, थाना प्रभारी गणेश राम कुर्रे ने एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं कर आरोपियों को बचाव का प्रयास करते हुए समझौता करने का दबाव डाला था। समझौता न करने पर काउंटर केस दर्ज कर चालान करने की धमकी भी दी थी। 8 दिन बाद 10 आरोपियों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज की गई, जिसमें सामान्य धाराएं लगाकर आरोपियों को बचाव का प्रयास किया गया। इसके बाद भी आज तक नियमानुसार केस डायरी आजाक पुलिस थाना बलौदाबाजार नहीं भेजी गई है और न ही एफआईआर दर्ज की गई।

विरोध में ये लोग शामिल
धरना प्रदर्शन में सतनामी समाज के इकाई कसडोल अध्यक्ष नकुल बांधे, पूर्व अध्यक्ष महेत्तर धृतलहरे, उपाध्यक्ष शिवदयाल भारद्वाज, समारू बंजारे गिधौरी, प्रहलाद साहू जिला उपाध्यक्ष बहुजन समाज पार्टी, गुनीराम साहू कसडोल नगर अध्यक्ष साहू समाज, मदन लाल खांडेकर, जय भारती, महिलाओ एवं पदाधिकारी, संत समाज एवं अन्य समाज के लोग बड़ी संख्या में उपस्थित रहे।

