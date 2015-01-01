पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग पूरी:भवन बनने तक शिशु मंदिर में लगेगा सरकारी कॉलेज

गिधौरी/टुंड्रा16 घंटे पहले
  • ससंदीय सचिव चंद्रदेव राय और दाऊ कल्याण सिंह कॉलेज के प्राचार्य ने किया स्थल निरीक्षण

नगर पंचायत टुंडरा सहित क्षेत्र की वर्षो पुरानी मांग क्षेत्र के विधायक एवं संसदीय सचिव चन्द्रदेव राय के प्रयास से नगर पंचायत टुण्डरा में शासकीय महाविद्याल खोलने की मांग अब पूरी हो रही है। शनिवार को बिलाईगढ़ विधानसभा अंतर्गत नगर पंचायत टुंडरा में शासकीय महाविद्यालय खोलने के लिए स्थल निरीक्षण करने के लिए क्षेत्रीय विधायक एवं संसदीय सचिव चन्द्रदेव राय एवं दाऊकल्याण महाविद्यालय बलौदाबाजार के प्राचार्य एके उपाध्याय नगर पंचायत टुंडरा पहुचें। जहां पर उन्होंने नगर के दो तीन स्थानों को निरीक्षण किया गया जिसमें नगर के सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर को फिलहाल अस्थाई महाविद्यालय लगाने के लिए उपयुक्त पाया। विद्यार्थियों के लिए सभी प्रकार के सुविधा युक्त और उपयुक्त पाए जाने पर विधायक चंद्रदेव राय. प्राचार्य एके उपाध्याय नगर अध्यक्ष गीताराम पटेल एवं नगर के जनप्रतिनिधियों ने सर्वसहमति से सरस्वती शिशु मंदिर स्कूल भवन में तब तक महाविद्यालय लगाने का निर्णय लिया जब तक नए शासकीय महाविद्यालय भवन नहीं बन जाता। स्थल निरीक्षण के दौरान विधायक चंद्रदेव राय एवं डीके महाविद्यालय के प्राचार्य ए.के .उपाध्याय, के साथ ही विमल गोविन्दानी सहायक प्राध्यापक, राजेश मिश्रा प्राध्यापक बलौदाबाजार ,केपी बारले प्राचार्य टुण्डरा , आर बंजारे, एसपी साहू, एसके देवांगन, एलपी साहू , बीआर साहू, रामगोपाल जोगी ,कृष्ण कुमार घृतलहरे, मनोज कुमार खुटेश्वर, श्याम धर साहू, जीआर सेंगर,नगर अध्यक्ष गीताराम पटेल, उपाध्यक्ष प्रतिनिधि वीरेन्द्र साहू, विधायक प्रतिनिधि सतीश साहू, सभापति मोती साहू, दिनेश देवांगन, पार्षद कंचन पटेल, रामकांत साहू, एल्डरमने सुदामा पटेल, खगेन्द्र पाण्डेय, सत्यनारायण पटेल आदि मौजूद थे।

विधायक ने सरकारी योजनाओं के बारे में बताया
क्षेत्रीय विधायक राय ने छत्तीसगढ़ सरकार द्वारा चलाये जा रहे महत्वकांक्षी योजनाओं की जानकारी दी। नगर अध्यक्ष गीताराम पटेल ने नगर पंचायत टुण्डरा की वर्षो पुरानी मांग पूरी करने के लिए क्षेत्रीय विधायक, मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल एवं उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री उमेश पटेल सहित प्रदेश की कांग्रेस सरकार को नगर पंचायत टुण्डरा सहित क्षेत्र के लोगों को ओर से आभार व्यक्त किया। उन्होंने कहा नगर वासियों के लिए यह किसी बड़ी उपलब्धि से कम नहीं है। टुंडरा में शासकीय महाविद्यालय खुलने से अब आसपास के इन गांवो के विद्यार्थियों को उच्च शिक्षा मिलेगा।

