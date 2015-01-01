पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:बस्तर में 11 नए मरीज गुरुघासीदास वार्ड सील

जगदलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • वार्ड सीलकर सघन जांच का अभियान चला रहे

बस्तर जिले में शनिवार को सिर्फ 11 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। इसके साथ ही अब जिले में कुल एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 114 हो गई है। इधर शनिवार को शहर के गुरु घासीदास वार्ड को पूरी तरह सील कर यहां दुकानों को भी बंद करवा दिया गया है। इलाके को कंटेनमेंट जोन घोषित करने के बाद यहां सघन जांच अभियान चलाया गया पहले दिन करीब 3 सौ से ज्यादा लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट यहां किया गया इस दौरान दो लोग पॉजिटिव मिले।

सर्किट हाउस के कर्मचारी समेत परिजन पॉजिटिव: सर्किट हाउस की एक महिला कर्मचारी समेत चार अन्य लोगों के कोरोना पॉजिटिव आने के बाद एहतियात के तौर पर सर्किट हाउस को कुछ समय के लिए बंद कर दिया गया, हालांकि सेनेटाइज करने के बाद इसे फिर से खोलने की बात कही जा रही है। इस समय सर्किट हाउस के सभी कमरे आरक्षित हैं।

शुक्रवार को यहां सुकमा के जिपं अध्यक्ष हरीश कवासी ठहरे हुए थे, इसके अलावा शनिवार को छग जनता कांग्रेस के अमित जोगी का भी आरक्षण है, लेकिन इनके ठहरने पर संशय बना हुआ है। यहां की एक महिला कर्मचारी पिछले दिनों बैंक गई हुई थी, वहां कोरोना टेस्ट में वह पॉजिटिव आई।

उसे होम आइसोलेशन में भेज दिया गया। इसके बाद जांच में वहां का एक और कर्मचारी और परिवार के तीन अन्य लोग भी पॉजिटिव आए। इनमें एक छह महीने का मासूम भी है फिलहाल सभी को होम आइसोलेशन में भेजा गया है। एसडीएम जीआर मरकाम ने बताया कि सर्किटहाउस के कर्मचारियों के पॉजिटिव आने के बाद वहां करीब 30 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की गई है। फिलहाल सर्किट हाउस में बाकी कर्मचारी निगेटिव हैं।

