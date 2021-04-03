पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विश्व कैंसर दिवस:कैंसर स्क्रीनिंग शिविर में पहुंचे 15 लोग, 2 संभावित मरीज मिले

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • महारानी अस्पताल में टीम ने की लोगों की जांच

महारानी अस्पताल में कीमोथैरेपी डे-केयर यूनिट ने कैंसर दिवस पर कैंसर स्क्रीनिंग शिविर लगाया गया। इस दौरान संभावित मरीजों की स्क्रीनिंग की गई, वहीं मरीजों को कीमोथैरेपी भी दी गई। शिविर में करीब 15 मरीज पहुंचे, जिनमें से स्क्रीनिंग में 2 संभावित मरीजों की पहचान की गई। इनमें एक में ओरल और दूसरे में ओवेरियन कैंसर की आशंका जताई गई है। बताया जाता है कि विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर यहां जागरूकता और स्क्रीनिंग शिविर लगाया गया। शिविर में जगदलपुर विधायक रेखचंद जैन भी पहुंचे। शिविर में पहुंचने वाले लोगों की काउंसिलिंग दंतरोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. सरिता मौर्य ने की। वहीं कीमोथैरेपी की सेवा डे-केयर यूनिट प्रभारी डॉ. ऋषभ साव ने दी। मालूम हो कि कोरोना महामारी के चलते शिविर में काफी कम लोग पहुंचे।

तंबाकू के सेवन से ओरल कैंसर का खतरा ज्यादा
दंतरोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. सरिता मौर्य ने बताया कि बस्तर में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज ओरल कैंसर के पाए जा रहे हैं। इसके पीछे का कारण ये है कि बस्तर में अधिकांश लोग तंबाकू खाते हैं। इनमें खैनी, गुटखा, सिगरेट, गुड़ाखू सहित तंबाकू के दूसरे उत्पाद शामिल हैं। इसलिए लोगों में ओरल कैंसर का खतरा बढ़ जाता है। साइकोलॉजिस्ट यूएस साहू भी मौजूद रहे।

घर पर भी कर सकते हैं ओरल कैंसर की स्क्रीनिंग
दंतरोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. मौर्य के मुताबिक तर्जनी उंगली को साफ करने के बाद इसे मसूड़ों और गाल के अंदर की तरफ गठान या कोई उभार महसूस हो तो तत्काल इसकी जांच करवानी चाहिए। उन्होंने बताया कि मुंह में किसी तरह की गठान या उभार कैंसर हो सकता है। घर पर भी लोग इस तरह से अपनी जांच कर सकते हैं।

कैंसर के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक कर रही यूनिट
कीमोथैरेपी प्रभारी डॉ. ऋषभ साव ने बताया कि कैंसर के प्रति लोगों को लगातार जागरूक किया जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही नियमित रूप से यहां कीमोथैरेपी भी दी जा रह है। उन्होंने बताया कि वर्तमान में पंजीकृत मरीजों की संख्या 130 तक पहुंच गई है, वहीं कोशिश ये की जा रही है कि मरीजों की नियमित रूप से कीमोथैरेपी दी जा सके, मरीज को जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ किया जा सके।

