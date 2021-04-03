पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:दलपत सागर की सफाई में हर दिन खर्च हो रहे 25 हजार और 113 लीटर डीजल

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • ढाई सौ साल पुराने दलपत सागर की सफाई में लगीं तीन मशीनें, मछुआरों से लेकर निगम के कर्मचारी जुटे

राजा दलपत देव द्वारा 1772 में बनवाए गए दलपतसागर की सफाई के लिए इन दिनों नगर निगम ने महाअभियान चला रखा है। पहले चरण की सफाई 31 मार्च तक पूरी की जानी है। इस सफाई पर नगर निगम हर दिन तालाब की सफाई पर 25 हजार रुपए खर्च कर रहा है। पिछले एक महीने में तालाब का करीब 30 एकड़ हिस्सा साफ कर लिया गया है। सफाई के लिए निगम हर दिन औसतन 113 लीटर डीजल खर्च कर रहा है, इसके अलावा किराए की एक पोकलेन मशीन पर 15 हजार रुपए रोज खर्च कर रहा है। नगर निगम ने इस तालाब को सरोवर धरोहर योजना और एनएमडीसी की मदद से कर रहा है। जिस िहसाब से इस तालाब की सफाई और सौंदर्यीकरण किया जा रहा है उसके अगले एक साल में भी पूरा होने पर संदेह है। इसको पूरा करने में कम से कम चार साल लग जाएंगे और इस पर करीब 30 करोड़ से अधिक रुपए खर्च होंगे।

तालाब एलईडी की रोशनी से होगा जगमग
दलपत सागर के सौंदर्यीकरण का काम नगर निगम ने शुरू कर दिया गया है। तालाब को जगमगाने के लिए निगम पूरी तरह से सोलर सिस्टम नहीं लगाएगा। यह सिस्टम केवल सागर के बीच में स्थित शिव मंदिर में लगाया जाएगा। बाकी तालाब के किनारे शहर की स्ट्रीट लाइट की तरह एलईडी की लाइटें लगाई जाएंगी। इसके लिए काम शुरू कर दिया गया है। निगम के अधिकारियों की मानें तो आईलैंड और शिव मंदिर सोलर एनर्जी से रौशन होंगे। इसके लिए योजना बनाई जा रही है।

सौंदर्यीकरण करने की जो योजना तैयार की गई
नगर निगम आयुक्त प्रेम कुमार पटेल ने कहा कि तालाब का सौंदर्यीकरण करने की जो योजना तैयार की गई वह एक साल में पूरी होते नहीं दिख रही है। पहले चरण में केवल 30 एकड़ का सौंदर्यीकरण करने की योजना बनाई गई। जिस पर करीब पांच करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे। तालाब की सफाई में इन दिनों पोकलेन और एक वीड हार्वेस्टर मशीन लगाई गई है। इसका खर्च एनएमडीसी के द्वारा दी गई राशि से किया जाएगा। पहले चरण में होने वाले सौंदर्यीकरण पर करीब पांच करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे।

