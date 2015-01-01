पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिलेगी सुविधा:स्ट्रीट लाइट सहित 2.75 करोड़ के विकास कार्यों का शुभारंभ

कोन्टा43 मिनट पहले
आबकारी एवं उद्योग मंत्री कवासी लखमा ने शुक्रवार को नगर पंचायत क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत करीब 2 करोड 75 लाख के विकास कार्यों का शुभारंभ किया। इनमें सीसी सड़क, जयस्तंभ चौक पर पार्क निर्माण, नाली व नाली कवर प्लेट सहित मुख्य रूप से राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर करीब 75 लाख से हुए स्ट्रीट लाइट के कार्य का भी शुभारंभ किया। बस स्टैंड में लोकार्पण के बाद मंत्री लखमा ने टेटराई, भेज्जी व गोगुण्डा के 15 ग्रामीणों को वन अधिकारी पट्टा, भगुति प्रसूति सहायता योजना से कांकेरलंका, दरभागुड़ा की 4 महिलाओं को 10-10 हजार की सहायता राशि व खिलाड़ियों को फुटबॉल किट दी। कार्यक्रम में नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष मौसम जया, उपाध्यक्ष नगर पंचायत कोन्टा जाकिर हुसैन व जिला पंचायत उपाध्यक्ष बोड्डू राजा ने कवासी लखमा का फूलों के साथ स्वागत किया। मंत्री लखमा के समक्ष जिले के ग्राम एलमपल्ली की सरपंच हिमानी मरकाम कांग्रेस में शामिल हो गई। हिमानी मरकाम ने कहा कि क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए व कांग्रेस एवं मंत्री कवासी लखमा की नेक सोच व विचारों से प्रभावित होकर ही भाजपा का दामन छोड़कर कर कांग्रेस में शामिल हो रही हूं।

