वारदात:5 लाख फिरौती देने के 3 दिन बाद रायकोट में मिली बर्तन कारोबारी की हाथ बंधी लाश

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • बुधवार को ही परिजनों ने थाने में कारोबारी के लापता होने और पैसे भिजवाने की दी थी सूचना

शहर के कुम्हारपारा इलाके में रहने वाले लापता कारोबारी संतोष जैन की लाश गुरुवार को पुलिस ने रायकोट के पास बरामद की है। लाश के मिलते ही पहले पुलिस ने लाश की शिनाख्ती संतोष के परिजनों से करवाई। शिनाख्ती की कार्रवाई के बीच मौके पर फारेंसिक एक्सपर्ट सूरी बाबू, एसडीपीओ युलेंडन यार्क भी पहुंचे। पहली जांच में पुलिस को पता चला है कि कारोबारी की हत्या किसी सख्त वस्तु से गला घोंटकर की गई है। यही नहीं जब पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची तो कारोबारी के दोनों हाथ बंधे हुए थे। पुलिस विभाग के अफसरों की एक बड़ी टीम मामले की जांच में जुट गई है। शव मिलने के मामले में एसडीओपी धुलेंडी यार्क और उनकी टीम तो वहीं कारोबारी के गायब होने के मामले में सीएसपी हेमसागर सिदार और उनकी टीम जांच में जुटी हुई है। सीएसपी हेमसागर सिदार ने बताया कि कारोबारी की लाश बरामद कर ली गई है। हम हर एंगल से जांच कर रहे हैं। इधर कारोबारी की लाश मिलने के बाद पुलिस को शक है कि कारोबारी की हत्या किसी दूसरे स्थान पर की गई थी। इसके बाद लाश को ठिकाने लगाने के लिए उसे रायकोट के पास फेंका गया है। चूंकि कारोबारी के हाथ बंधे हुए हैं और गले में गहरे निशान हैं। ऐसे में यह भी तय हो गया है कि कारोबारी को बंधक बनाकर रखा गया था और उसके बाद उसका गला घोंटा गया है। लाश की स्थिति देखने के बाद अंदाजा लगाया जा रहा है कि कारोबारी की हत्या दो दिनों पहले ही कर दी गई थी।

बहन, ड्राइवर और पत्नी से जानकारी ले रही है पुलिस
इधर कारोबारी के लापता होने और उसकी लाश मिलने के बाद लगातार पुलिस कारोबारी की बहन जो कुम्हारपारा में रहती है उससे जानकारी ले रही है। कारोबारी की पत्नी जो रायपुर में रहती है पुलिस उससे भी जानकारियां ली जा रही हैं। कारोबारी के ड्राइवर से भी पूछताछ कर रही है। पुलिस सूत्र बता रहे हैं कि बहन और ड्राइवर जो कहानी बता रहे हैं उसके उलट कारोबारी की पत्नी पुलिस को जानकारी दे रही है। ऐसे में अब पुलिस सभी के बयानों को टेली कर रही है।

दो कहानियां जिनमें पुलिस की जांच उलझी
कोरोबारी के लापता होने और उसकी लाश मिलने के बीच दो कहानियां शहर में चल रही हैं। पुलिस की जांच भी इन दो कहानियों पर चल रही है। इसके अलावा भी पुलिस कई एंगल में जांच कर रही है।

अपहरण का मामला... फिरौती में मांगे 10 लाख
बुधवार को कारोबारी के रिश्तेदार थाने पहुुंचे और कारोबारी के गायब होने की जानकारी पुलिस को दी। परिवार के सदस्यों ने पुलिस को बताया कि कारोबारी चार दिनों से लापता है और दो दिनों पहले फोन पर 5 लाख रुपए की मांग कारोबारी द्वारा की गई थी, जिसे ड्राइवर के जरिये पहुंचा दिया गया, लेकिन कारोबारी वापस नहीं आया। इस बीच शहर में चर्चा तेज हो गई कि कारोबारी का अपहरण हो गया है और फिरौती में दस लाख मांगे गए हैं और पांच लाख परिवार के सदस्यों ने पहुंचा दिया। यह पूरी कहानी कारोबारी की लाश मिलने से पहले की थी। ऐसे में पुलिस अपहरण के साथ अन्य एंगल में जांच कर रही थी।

लेन-देन पर भी पुलिस ने नजर बनाई
इधर कारोबारी की गायब होने पर उसके अपहरण की कहनी चल रही थी, इस बीच कारोबारी की लाश मिलने के बाद कारोबारी संतोष जैन के व्यक्तिगत संबंध, कारोबार, उसके लेन-देन पर पुलिस ने नजर बना ली है। कारोबारी के कुछ व्यक्तिगत संबंधों को भी पुलिस ने शक के दायरे में रखा है। पुलिस अफसरों का कहना है कि अपहरण की कहानी के अलावा भी एक-दो ऐसे क्लू मिले हैं, जिन पर काम किया जा रहा है। पुलिस ने कारोबारी की पत्नी से भी बात की थी। उसने भी कुछ क्लू पुलिस को दिए हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि कारोबारी का पैसों को लेकर विवाद भी चल रहा था।

