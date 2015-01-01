पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीखेंगे कोदो-कुटकी की खेती:नई तकनीक सीखने 30 किसान कोरापुट रवाना

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • बस्तर के किसानों को कोदो-कुटकी और रागी की खेती के नए तरीके सीखने के लिए भेजा गया ओडिशा

जिले में अब तक मक्का, चना और धान की फसल पर ही जोर दिया जाता रहा है। इस वजह से दूसरी फसलों पर ध्यान कम दिया गया जो इनसे भी ज्यादा गुणवत्तापूर्ण तरीके से जिले में हो रही है और स्वास्थ्य की दृष्टि से भी ज्यादा महत्वपूर्ण है। इसमें छोटे अनाज यानी मिलेट्स(कोदो, कुटकी और रागी) का उत्पादन बढ़ाने और उनको बाजार उपलब्ध कराने की संभावनाएं ढूंंढी जा रही है। जिले की इन फसलों को अब मुख्य फसलें बनाकर इन पर ध्यान केंद्रित करने सरकार और विभाग नीति बना रही है। जिले में इन फसलों का उत्पादन तो आने वाले सालों में बढ़ाया जाएगा ही, उत्पादन करने वाले किसानों को बाजार में इनका मूल्य भी अच्छा मिले, इसके लिए बनाई गई योजना के तहत बस्तर जिले के 30 किसानों को सोमवार को ओडिशा के कोरापुट भेजा गया है। जहां पर ये किसान दो दिनों तक वैज्ञानिक तरीके से की जाने वाली खेती के नए तरीके देखें और उसे सीखने के बाद वे वापस आर बस्तर में इस तरह से खेती करेंगे। उपसंचालक कृषि विकास साहू ने कहा कि लघु धान्य फसलों की खेती को बढ़ावा देने के लिए पिछले कई महीने से योजना बनाई जा रही थी। कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर किसानों को ओडिशा के कोरापुट भेजा गया है।

इसीलिए दिया जा रहा लघु धान्य फसलों पर ध्यान
छोटे अनाज का उत्पादन जिले में कुछ विशेष क्षेत्र में ही सीमित होकर रह गया है। दरअसल इनका भी अच्छा बाजार खड़ा किया जा सकता है। इनकी तरफ ध्यान इसलिए भी आया क्योंकि मिलेट्स के उत्पादन के लिए रासायनिक खाद, कीटनाशक और उर्वरक बेहद कम मात्रा में लगता है इस हिसाब से ये बाईडिफाल्ट जैविक रूप में उत्पादित किए जा रहे हैं। वैज्ञानिक अनुसंधान के अनुसार इनमें डायबिटीज, एनिमिया, लीवर संबंधी समस्या, अस्थमा मोटापे से बचाने वाले गुण है। इन अनाजों में प्रोटीन, फाइबर, बी काम्पलेक्स, अमीनो एसिड, फोलिक एसिड, विटामिन-ई, मैग्निशियम, कैश्यिम, फास्फोरस, जिंक, कॉपर और पोटेशियम पाया जाता है। चिकित्सकीय सलाह में इन अनाजों का सेवन करने की सलाह दी जा रही है। यही कारण है इनके उत्पादन को बढ़ाने अब विभाग और सरकार का ध्यान जा रहा है।

तीन ब्लॉकों तक सिमट कर ही रह गई खेती
लघु धान्य फसलों की खेती पहले बस्तर जिले के हर ब्लॉक में होती थी। लेकिन कम फायदे को देखते हुए किसानों ने इसकी खेती करने की छोड़ दी। किसान इसकी जगह मक्के की खेती कर रहे हैं। जिसमें रासायनिक खाद का उपयोग बड़े पैमाने पर किया जा रहा है। कृषि विभाग से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक इस फसल की खेती अब केवल लोहांडीगुड़ा, दरभा और बास्तानार ब्लॉक में ही करीब 15 हजार हेक्टेयर में हो रही है। आने वाले साल में इसका रकबा करीब 30 हजार हेक्टेयर तक हो इसको लेकर लगातार प्रयास कृषि विभाग और कृषि वैज्ञानिक कर रहे हैं।

