तैयारी:लालबाग मैदान में लगेंगी 30 दुकानें, आवंटन प्रक्रिया पर फैसला नहीं

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2 घंटे ही फोड़ सकेंगे पटाखे : नीलामी या लॉटरी की प्रक्रिया पर अब तक नगर निगम ने नहीं लिया फैसला

इस वर्ष भी लालबाग मैदान में पटाखों की दुकानों के आवंटन की तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। नगर निगम की देखरेख में सोमवार को आवंटन की प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई। इस वर्ष जिला प्रशासन ने पहले ही विदेशी व प्रतिबंधित पटाखों पर रोक को लेकर आदेश जारी कर दिए है। नगर निगम के राजस्व अधिकारी राकेश यादव ने कहा कि विस्फोटक अधिनियम अंतर्गत पूरी प्रक्रिया अपनाई जाएगी। उल्लेखनीय है कि प्रतिवर्ष शहर में 35-40 दुकानें यहां लगती है। लेकिन इस साल कोरोना संक्रमण के चलतेे केवल 30 दुकानें लगाई जाएंगी। उन्होंने बताया कि सुरक्षा प्रबंधन के लिए निगम यहां फायर ब्रिगेड वाहन तैनात किया जाएगा। उन्होने कहा कि अपर कलेक्टर अरविंद एक्का के निर्दश पर लालबाग मैदान में दुकानें लगाने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई। अब तक कितने दुकानदारों को लाइसेंस जारी किया गया इसकी जानकारी नहीं मिली है। जैसे ही यह आदेश जारी होगा वैसे ही दुकानें आवंटित की जाएंगी। इधर दूसरी ओर निगम ने पटाखों दुकानें नीलामी की प्रक्रिया से लगाई जाएंगी या इसके लॉटरी सिस्टम से इनका आवंटन किया जाएगा। इसका निर्णय अब तक नहीं ले पाया है। जिसको लेकर पटाखा व्यापारी भी परेशान हैं।

दो घंटे ही पटाखा फोड़ सकेंगे लोग
राज्य सरकार ने कोरोना के बीच लोगों को दीवाली के मौके पर पटाखा फोड़ने के लिए दो घंटे की छूट दी है। जानकारी के मुताबिक लोगों को यह छूट रात 8 बजे से लेकर 10 बजे तक की है। इसके अलावा छठ पूजा में सुबह 6 से 8 और गुरू पर्व में रात में 8 से 10 और क्रिसमस में रात 11.55 से 12.30 तक की छूट दी गई। ज्ञात हो कि नेशनल ग्रीन टिब्यूनल ने पटाखे से हानेे वाले प्रदूषण को लेकर राज्यों को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा था। जिसके बाद यह निर्णय लिया गया है।

लाइसेंसधारी व्यापारी ही पटाखे बेच सकेंगे
दीवाली पर केवल लाइसेंस व्यापारी ही पटाखे बेच सकेंगे। इसके अलावा कोई भी व्यापारी इसे बेचता हुआ मिलेगा तो उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी। निगम के राजस्व अधिकारी ने कहा कि कम प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले इंप्रूव्ड एवं हरित पटाखों की बिक्री केवल लाइसेंस व्यापारी ही कर सकेंगे। व्यापारी सीरिज और लडि़यों वाले पटाखे नहीं बेच पाएंगे।

