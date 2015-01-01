पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुहिम:बस्तर में दिमागी बुखार के मिले 34 प्रतिशत मरीज, बचाने 3 लाख बच्चों को लगेगा टीका

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जेई टीकाकरण अभियान चलेगा 23 नवंबर से, 1 से 15 साल के बच्चों को लगाया जाएगा टीका

जिले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा 23 नवंबर से 18 दिसम्बर तक जैपनीज इंसेफलाइटिस( दिमागी बुखार) टीकाकरण अभियान चलाया जाएगा। जिसमें 1 वर्ष से 15 वर्ष आयु वर्ग के सभी बच्चों का टीकाकरण किया जाएगा। इसका निर्णय शुक्रवार को कृषि महाविद्यालय के सभागार में आयोजित बैठक में लिया गया है। इस टीकाकरण अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए सबंधित अधिकारियों को समन्वय के साथ संचालित करने के निर्देश दिये गए। जिसमें महिला एवं बाल विकास, स्कूल शिक्षा, सहित मैदानी अमले की अहम भूमिका होगी। बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए राज्य टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. अमर सिंह ठाकुर ने कहा कि बस्तर जिले में अन्य जिलों के मुकाबले 2016 से 2020 तक सबसे अधिक 34 फीसदी जेई के लक्षण मिले है। जबकि दंतेवाड़ा में 30 फीसदी , बीजापुर में 20 , सुकमा में 14 , कोंडागांव व धमतरी 1-1 फीसदी लक्षण पाए गए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि क्यूलेक्स ट्रीटीनियोरिंक्स मच्छर के काटने से जापानी इंसेफलाइटिस होता है। इससे बचाव में टीके का बड़ा महत्व होता है। जेई का टीका लगवाने के बाद बच्चे पर इस बीमारी के हमले का खतरा समाप्त हो जाता है। टीकाकरण के जरिए जेई से होने वाली मौत और विकलांगता के खतरे से बचा सकते हैं। बैठक में सीएमएचओ आर के चतुर्वेदी, यूनिसेफ व डब्लूएचओ के राज्य स्तरीय अधिकारी , जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी सी.आर. मैत्री सहित सम्बन्धित विभागों के ब्लॉक स्तर के अधिकारी मौजदू थे ।

मच्छर के काटने से होती है यह बीमारी: अफसर
जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी मैत्री ने कहा कि जापानी इंसेफलाइटिस जिसे सामान्य भाषा में दिमागी बुखार कहा जाता है। यह विषाणुजनित मस्तिष्क का इनफेक्शन है। यह मच्छर के काटने से फैलता है। इस बीमारी का वायरस जेईवी सुअरों और पक्षियों में पाया जाता है और जब मच्छर इन संक्रमित जानवरों को काटते हैं तो यह विषाणु मच्छरों में भी पहुंच जाता है। जेई एक व्यक्ति से दूसरे व्यक्ति में नहीं फैलता। इस बीमारी के लक्षणों में तेज बुखार, भ्रम की स्थिति, हिलने-डुलने में दिक्कत, दौरे, शरीर के अंगों का अनियंत्रित ढंग से हिलना और मांसपेशियां कमजोर होना शामिल है। इसके लक्षण गंभीर हो सकते हैं और उपचार न करवाने पर जानलेवा भी हो सकते हैं। इस बीमारी से बचाने के लिए बच्चों को टीके लगाना, बीमारी का लक्षण मिलते ही अविलंब अस्पताल ले जाकर जांच कराना, चिकित्सक के परामर्श के अनुसार इलाज कराना, मच्छरों से बचाव के साधन अपनाना, मच्छर पनपने नहीं देना शामिल है ।

