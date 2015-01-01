पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:एनआईएनएल के 35 अफसर पहुंचे, मजदूरों ने किया विरोध, 5 घंटे तक गेट पर ही रोका

जगदलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • केंद्र ने अधीन वाली कंपनी एनआईएनएल की 10 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी एनएमडीसी को मिली

नगरनार इस्पात संयंत्र के डीमर्जर और निजीकरण के विरोध में श्रमिक संगठनों का आंदोलन बुधवार को और ज्यादा तेज हो गया। जब एनआईएनएल के 35 अफसर बुधवार को नगरनार प्लांट पहुंचे। जहां मजदूरों ने करीब 5 घंटे तक उसकी बस को उन्हें गेट पर रोके रखा। दरअसल, केंद्र सरकार के अधीन वाली कंपनी नीलांचल इस्पात निगम लिमिटेड (एनआईएनएल) की 10 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी एनएमडीसी को मिली है। जिसके बाद एनआईएनल के ओडिशा के जाजपुर स्टील प्लांट के 800 से ज्यादा अफसर-कर्मियों को एनएमडीसी के नगरनार इस्पात संयंत्र में नियुक्त कर दिया गया। इनमें से करीब 35 अफसर बुधवार को नगरनार पहुंचे, जहां श्रमिक संगठनों ने जमकर विरोध किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने नीलांचल के अफसर-कर्मियों की बस को भी रोक दिया। करीब 5 घंटे तक बस को रोकने के बाद इन अफसर-कर्मियों को चोकावाड़ा में एनएमडीसी के आवासीय कॉलोनी ले जाया गया। इससे पहले भी श्रमिक यूनियन के लोगों ने 8 दिसंबर को प्रदर्शन किया था। श्रमिक यूनियन के पदाधिकारियों को नगरनार संयंत्र के ईडी प्रशांत दाश ने समझाने की कोशिश की, लेकिन श्रमिक अपने विरोध पर अड़े रहे और ईडी को लौटा दिया।

केंद्र ने एनआईएनएल को बेचने का लिया निर्णय
दरअसल केंद्र सरकार की 100 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी वाली एनआईएनएल कंपनी को बेचने के सरकार के फैसले के बाद इसका सबसे बड़ा हिस्सा एमएमटीसी को 49.78 प्रतिशत, एनएमडीसी को 10.10 प्रतिशत, मैकॉन और भेल को 0.68-0.68 प्रतिशत, आईपीआईसीओएल को 12 प्रतिशत और ओडिशा मिनरल कॉरपोरेशन को 20.47 प्रतिशत हिस्सा दे दिया गया है। जबकि 6.29 प्रतिशत हिस्सा केंद्र सरकार ने अपने पास रखा है। ऐसे में नीलांचल के 800 कर्मचारी-अधिकारियों को नगरनार इस्पात संयंत्र के लिए नियुक्त कर दिया है।

कांग्रेस का दोहरा चरित्र हुआ उजागर: जोगी कांग्रेस
नगरनार स्टील प्लांट पर कांग्रेस के दोहरे चरित्र के उजागर होने का आरोप लगाते हुए जोगी कांग्रेस नेता अमित पांडे ने कहा है कि अभी विनिवेशीकरण का मुद्दा ही हल नहीं हो सका है और अब नीलांचल के सैकड़ों अफसर-कर्मियों की नियुक्ति भी नगरनार इस्पात संयंत्र में कर दी गई है। प्रशासन इन अफसरों को प्लांट में दाखिल करवाने की कोशिश कर रहा था, लेकिन श्रमिक यूनियन और प्रभावितों के विरोध के चलते उनके मंसूबे पूरे नहीं हो सके। उन्होंने कहा कि सीएम प्लांट के मामले में पदयात्रा करते हैं और चुनाव के बाद बिना किसी शर्त के 20 साल के लिए लीज को नवीनीकृत कर देते हैं। बाद में विरोध करते हुए लोगों को मूर्ख बनाने की कोशिश भी कर रहे हैं।

