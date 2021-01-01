पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:मिलर्स-ट्रांसपोर्टर धान के उठाव में कर रहे लापरवाही 264 केंद्रों में 4 लाख 37 हजार टन धान खुले में पड़ा

  • परिवहन के अभाव में खरीदी केंद्रों में 40 लाख क्विंटल धान जाम , उठाव में लापरवाही बरत रहे 102 मिलर्स

बस्तर संभाग में धान खरीदी की व्यवस्था बिगड़ गई है। केंद्रों से धान का उठाव नहीं होने से जिले के 170 केंद्रों में धान जाम है। इनमें से 35 से अधिक केंद्रों में 5-10 हजार से अधिक क्विंटल धाम है। उठाव नहीं होने से खरीदी प्रभावित हो रही है। संभाग में इस साल 264 खरीदी केंद्रों में समर्थन मूल्य पर 1 दिसंबर से धान की खरीदी की जा रही है। अब तक 62 लाख क्विंटल धान की खरीदी हो चुकी है। धान खरीदी को लेकर कांकेर जिला संभाग में पहले पायदान पर पहुंच गया है, लेकिन केंद्रों से धान उठाव नहीं होने के कारण केंद्रों में अव्यवस्था बनी हुई है। बंपर आवक के चलते खरीदी केंद्रों में धान रखने के लिए जगह की कमी बनी हुई है। खरीदी केंद्रों से धान का उठाव नहीं होने की जानकारी के बाद भी मार्कफेड के अधिकारी मिलर्स व परिवहनकर्ताओं पर कार्रवाई करना तो दूर जल्द जल्द धान का उठाव करने के लिए कोई दबाव नहीं बना पा रहे हैं। जैसे-जैसे धान खरीदी का समय की अंतिम तिथि नजदीक आते जा रही है वैसे ही केंद्रों में धान की आवक और तेज हो गई है। केंद्रों में आलम यह है कि धान रखने के लिए जगह नहीं है। गौरतलब है कि बस्तर संभाग के धान के उठाव को लेकर प्रशासन ने 102 मिलर्स को जिम्मेदारी दी है। जिसमें सबसे अधिक मिलर्स कांकेर और बस्तर जिले में हैं। इसके बावजूद सबसे अधिक धान इन्हीं दोनों जिलों में खुले आसमान के नीचे जाम पड़ा हुआ है।

135 से अधिक खरीदी केंद्रों में बफर स्टाक
संभाग के 264 केंद्रों पर धान की खरीदी की जा रही है। समय पर धान का उठाव नहीं होने के चलते करीब 135 केंद्रों में धान का बफर स्टाक है। किसानों को धान बेचने के लिए इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि शासन के बफर स्टाक नियम के आड़ में परिवहनकर्ता द्वारा धान उठाव में देरी किया जाता है, जो अधिक आवक होते ही बंपर स्टाक में तब्दील हो जाता है। बफर स्टाक के तहत केंद्रों में तीन हजार क्विंटल धान होने के बाद ही उठाव का प्रावधान है। इस नियम का परिवहनकर्ताओं द्वारा दुरुपयोग किया जा रहा है, जिससे खरीदी केंद्रों में धान जाम की स्थिति बन रही है।

केंद्रों में 4 लाख 37 हजार 805 टन धान पड़ा
अब तक संभाग में 1 लाख 57 हजार 659 किसानों से 6 लाख 51 हजार 234 टन धान की खरीदी हो गई है। जिसमें से अब तक 2 लाख 24 हजार टन धान का ही उठाव हुआ है। जबकि केंद्रों में अब 4 लाख 37 हजार 805 टन जाम पड़ा हुआ है। जिसके चलते धान खरीदी केंद्रों में अव्यवस्था का आलम बना हुआ है। विपणन विभाग द्वारा डीओ काटे जाने का दावा किया जा रहा है।

