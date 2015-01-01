पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एयरपोर्ट पर जांच:हवाई यात्रा कर पहुंचे 6 यात्री पॉजिटिव, 7 सफाईकर्मी भी हुए संक्रमित

  • हवाई जहाज से सफर कर जगदलपुर पहुंचने वाले लोगों का अब एयरपोर्ट में ही होगा कोरोना टेस्ट, अब बाहर से आने वाले बन सकते हैं खतरा

दिल्ली समेत देश के कई महानगरों में कोरोना की सेकेंड वेव ने कहर मचा रखा है। देश के ऐसे कई राज्य और शहरों में कोरोना फिर से बेकाबू हो रहा है और हर दिन संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। इसके विपरीत जिले में कोरोना कंट्रोल में है लेकिन अब दीगर राज्यों और बाहर से आने वाले लोग यहां कोविड संक्रमण की स्थिति को बिगाड़ सकते हैं। बाहर से आने वाले इन संक्रमित लोगों के कारण स्थिति खराब होने की आंशका को उस समय बल मिला जब सोमवार से एयरपोर्ट के सामने हवाई सफर के जरिये जगदलपुर लौटने वाले लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया और इनमें से छह यात्री पॉजिटिव निकले। जिससे हडकंप मच गया। डिटेल खंगाली गई तो पता चला कि 6 में चार यात्री दिल्ली तो वहीं दो हैदराबाद से जगदलपुर आए थे। सोमवार को कुल 44 यात्रियों का कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया। जिस फ्लाइट में 6 पॉजिटिव निकले उसी में कलेक्टर और अपर कलेक्टर भी थे सवार: इधर जिस फ्लाइट के 44 यात्रियों की कोरोना जांच की गई और इनमें से 6 पॉजिटिव निकले हैं, इसी में कलेक्टर रजत बंसल और अपर कलेक्टर अरविंद एक्का रायपुर से जगदलपुर पहुंचे हैं।

एयरपोर्ट से शहर तक पहुंच रहा कोरोना संक्रमण
सोमवार को भी जब स्थानीय अमल एयरपोर्ट में कोरोना जांच करने पहुंचा तो पहले एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी ने टीम को जांच करने की अनुमति ही नहीं दी। थोड़ी देर के लिए विवाद की स्थिति बनी। एयरपोर्ट ऑथरटी का कहना था कि उन्हें जो गाइडलाइन मिली है उसके हिसाब से उन्हें सिर्फ यात्रियों के शरीर का तापमान जांच करना हैं और वे एयरपोर्ट में कोराेना की जांच नहीं करने देंगे। स्थानीय टीम ने कोविड की नोडल प्रभारी और एसडीएम गीता रायस्त को मामले की जानकारी दी। गीता रायस्त ने मामले में हस्तक्षेप किया और फिर जांच हुई।

निगम के 581 कर्मचारियों का हुआ टेस्ट 7 पॉजिटिव
इधर निगम के 581 कर्मचारियों का कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया जिनमें 7 पॉजिटिव आए हैं इन सभी को होम आइसोलेशन में भेजा गया है। निगम के बाद मंगलवार को कलेक्टोरेट और कमिश्नर कार्यालय में कोरोना की जांच की जाएगी। इसके अलावा भारतीय स्टेट बैंक की मुख्य शाखा और कृषि विकास शाखा, सेंट्रल बैंक और जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक में भी कोरोना की जांच की जाएगी। शहर में लंबे समय से कोविड में कार्य करने वाले कर्मचारियों का सोमवार को जिला प्रशासन के निर्देश पर टेस्ट करवाया गया। शहर में 4 एसएलआरएम सेंटर और वीर सावरकर भवन में 581 सफाई कर्मियों का टेस्ट किया गया जिसमें 7 लोग कोविड पाज़िटिव आए हैं। ऐसे सभी को होम आइसोलेशन में भेजा गया है।

डरें नहीं, टेस्ट करवाकर सजगता का परिचय दें
निगम आयुक्त प्रेम कुमार पटेल ने कहा कि शहर में कई लोग कोविड के टेस्ट से डरने लगे हैं। इस टेस्ट से यह बताना चाहते हैं कि शहर में बढ़ते संक्रमण को यदि रोकना है तो सभी लोगों को जागरूक होकर अपने टेस्ट करवाना चाहिए। शहर को कोरोना मुक्त करने के लिये सभी का सहयोग आवश्यक है। क्योंकि त्यौहार के समय मे भीड़ भाड़ में कई बार नियमों की अनदेखी भी हुई है। शहर में सोमवार को 7 स्वास्थ्य टीमों ने विभिन्न स्थानों पर टेस्ट किये जिसमें एंटीजन, आरटीपीसीआर तथा ट्रू नॉट टेस्ट शामिल हैं।

