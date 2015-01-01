पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:7461 लोग हो चुके स्वस्थ, पिछले 27 दिन में मिले 2 हजार नए मरीज

जगदलपुर3 घंटे पहले
बस्तर जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। हालात ऐसे हैं कि अब जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 8 हजार को पार कर गई है। यही नहीं, हर दिन औसत 75 नए मरीज भी सामने आ रहे हैं। दरअसल, पिछले 25 अक्टूबर तक जिले में कोरोना के 6 हजार मरीज मिल चुके थे। इसके बाद 27 दिनों में ही दो हजार नए मरीज मिले हैं। 21 नवंबर की रात को 21 नए संक्रमित मरीजों के मिलने के बाद कोरोना का आंकड़ा 8 हजार को पार करते हुए 8014 तक पहुंच गया है। 27 दिनों में ही दो हजार नए केस मिलने के बाद इसे गंभीरता से लेने कह रहे हैं। डाॅक्टरों का कहना है कि अभी मौसम और माहौल के हिसाब से यदि कोरोना को गंभीरता से नहीं लिया गया तो कोरोना संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर कभी भी चालू हो सकती है और यदि दूसरी लहर शुरू हुई तो फिर इसे रोकना मुश्किल होगा। हालांकि 8014 में से 7461 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। डाॅक्टरों का कहना है कि आने वाले तीन महीनों तक हमें कोविड से बचाव के सारे उपाय कड़ाई से करने होंगे। यदि इसमें चूक हुई तो बड़ी संख्या में मौंतें होंगी और संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या भी चार गुना बढ़ जाएगी।

रैंडम टेस्टिंग की संख्या बढ़ाई, बैंक व बाजार में कर रहे जांच: इधर प्रशासन ने भी कोराेना को रोकने अब रैंडम चेकिंग की संख्या को बढ़ा दी है। अभी बैंकों के बाहर और बाजारों में अस्थायी शिविर लगाकर लोगों का कोरोना चेकअप किया जा रहा है। आने वाले समय में रैंडम चेकिंग को बढ़ाया जाएगा।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू: अब लगातार आ रहे गंभीर मरीज लापरवाही की तो मौतों की संख्या बढ़ेगी
मेडिकल कॉलेज में कोविड प्रभारी डॉ. नवीन दुल्हानी ने कहा कि हमने अभी 8 हजार का आंकड़ा पार किया है यह चिंता का विषय है संक्रमित मरीजों की बढ़ती संख्या के साथ अब ऐसे संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या भी बढ़ रही है जो लास्ट स्टेज में हॉस्पिटल पहुंच रहे हैं। इनमें बड़ी संख्या में ओल्ड एज के लोग शामिल हैं यदि अभी भी सचेत नहीं होंगे तो मौतों की संख्या दोगुनी हो जाएगी और मौतों की रफ्तार रोकना मुश्किल होगा। अभी आने वाले दो महीने तक हमें मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और सैनिटाइजेशन का विशेष ख्याल रखना है यदि इस स्टेज में लापरवाही बरती तो मौतों का खेल तो शुरू होगा ही, संक्रमण के मामले में भी हम सेकेंड वेव के अंदर जाएंगे।

पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी भी एक-दो दिनों में होगी शुरू
इधर कोरोना की जंग जीतने के बाद ऐसे कई पॉजिटिव मरीज हैं जिन्हें दीगर परेशानियों से गुजरना पड़ रहा है। इनमें बड़ी संख्या में ऐसे भी मरीज शामिल हैं जो मानसिक रूप से परेशान हैं। इसके अलावा कई ऐसे मरीज हैं जिनके फेफड़े कठोर हो ग‌ए हैं और उन्हें सांस लेने में परेशानी हो रही है। ऐसे मरीजों के लिए पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी का सेटअप तैयार हो गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि अभी मेकॉज के डीन और अधीक्षक मीटिंग के सिलसिले में शहर से बाहर हैं। उनके आते ही पोस्ट कोविड ओपीडी की शुरुआत हो जाएगी।

89 लोगों को मौत हो चुकी, युवा भी शामिल
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार बस्तर जिले में अब कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 8 हजार पार कर गया है इसके अलावा यहां मरने वालों की संख्या भी 89 हो चुकी है। संभाग में कोरोना से सबसे ज्यादा मौतें बस्तर जिले में ही हुई है और मरने वाले 20 साल के युवा से लेकर 85 साल तक के बुजुर्ग भी शामिल हैं। ऐसे में अब मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का कड़ाई से पालन करने का यही समय है।

