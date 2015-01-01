पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:आसना में 1.09 करोड़ से होगा 990 मीटर नहर का जीर्णोद्धार

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
सिंचाई सुविधाओं के विस्तार के लिए जगदलपुर के आसना व टोंडापाल में अलग-अलग योजना के तहत लगभग 230 लाख रुपए के कार्यों का निर्माण मंगलवार को शुरू किया गया। इसके तहत आसना के इंद्रावती नदी के किनारे नहर लाइनिंग तो दूसरी तरफ टोंडापाल में स्टापडेम का निर्माण होगा। डोंगाघाट में संसदीय सचिव रेखचंद जैन व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राजीव शर्मा की उपस्थिति में नहर लाइनिंग कार्य प्रारंभ किया गया। नहर का निर्माण 1977 में हुआ था और अब 900 मीटर की मरम्मत करीब 109.86 लाख से होगी। इस दौरान शहर अध्यक्ष राजीव शर्मा, जिला महामंत्री अनवर खान, आईटी सेल प्रदेश महासचिव योगेश पानीग्राही, नानगुर ब्लॉक के जोन अध्यक्ष सुनील दास आदि उपस्थित थे।

