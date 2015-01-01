पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गाइडलाइन जारी नहीं:बोर्ड परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन 31 दिसंबर तक

जगदलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • माशिमं ने आवेदन की तिथि बढ़ाई पर परीक्षा की रूपरेखा तय नहीं

दसवीं-बारहवीं बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के लिए आवेदन की तारीखों को बढ़ा दिया गया है। अब 31 दिसंबर तक बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के फॉर्म जमा होंगे, लेकिन बोर्ड परीक्षाएं कैसे होगी, इसे लेकर कोई भी रूपरेखा ही तय नहीं हो सकी है। बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के फॉर्म जमा करने की तारीख बुधवार तक तय की गई थी। इसके बाद 31 दिसंबर तक विलंब शुल्क के साथ आवेदन पत्र जमा करने की तारीख तय की गई है। इस साल ऑनलाइन आवेदन ही भरवाए जा रहे हैं। बताया ये भी जाता है कि इस साल 30 फीसदी अंक आंतरिक मूल्यांकन के होंगे और परीक्षा सिर्फ 70 फीसदी अंकों के लिए होगी। इसमें भी ये 30 फीसदी अंक उन छात्रों को ही आंतरिक मूल्यांकन के मिलेंगे, जिन्होंने दिए गए होम असाइनमेंट 70 फीसदी पूरे किए हैं। गाइडलाइन नहीं आई, इसलिए नहीं कह सकते कि कैसा होगा परीक्षा का स्वरूप: जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी राजेंद्र झा ने बताया कि परीक्षा फॉर्म इस साल ऑनलाइन भरवाए जा रहे हैं, ताकि कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए छात्र अपने घर से या सायबर कैफे से आवेदन कर सके। वहीं अब तक परीक्षा की रूपरेखा को लेकर कोई भी स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं हो सकी है। बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं का स्वरूप कैसा होगा, ये गाइडलाइन आने के बाद ही पता चल सकेगा।

कहीं ऑनलाइन परीक्षा कहीं असाइनमेंट पर अंक
कोरोना महामारी के चलते बंद हुए स्कूलों को अब तक नहीं खोला जा सका। इसके बाद जुलाई के महीने में नया सत्र भी शुरू हो गया, लेकिन बच्चों की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई करवाने के बाद उनके ऑनलाइन इम्तिहान भी ले लिए गए। स्कूलों के बंद होने के चलते पूरे साल के पाठ्यक्रम में से 30 फीसदी कोर्स भी कम कर दिया गया। वहीं कई स्कूलों में असाइनमेंट के आधार पर मिडटर्म परीक्षाओं के नतीजे भी घोषित किए गए थे। 30 फीसदी कोर्स कम करने के चलते इतने ही अंकों को आंतरिक मूल्यांकन में शामिल कर दिया गया।

कैसी होंगी बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं, अब तक तय नहीं
इस साल बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं कैसी होंगी। परीक्षा ऑनलाइन ली जाएगी या पारंपरिक तरीके से ऑफलाइन परीक्षा बच्चों को देनी होगी, इसे लेकर अब तक कोई भी रूपरेखा तय नहीं हो सकी है। दरअसल कोरोना महामारी के चलते मार्च के महीने से बंद स्कूलों को अब तक नहीं खोला जा सका है। इस बीच मिडटर्म परीक्षाएं भी ऑनलाइन तरीके से ले ली गई हैं। इसके बाद इसके नतीजे भी घोषित कर दिए गए हैं। अब बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को लेकर अब तक कोई तैयारी स्पष्ट नहीं हो सकी है।

