धान खरीदी:सरहदी खरीदी केंद्रों से पहले नाके पर होगी जांच

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 11 धान खरीदी केंद्रों से पहले जिले में बनेंगे नाके, सही जानकारी मिलने के बाद दी जाएगी इंट्री

जिले में 25 दिन बाद एक दिसंबर से समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदी शुरू होगी। इसके लिए प्रशासनिक तैयारी पूरी हो गई है। किसानों को भी खरीदी शुरू होने का बेसब्री से इंतजार है, जिले में कुल 59 धान खरीदी केंद्र हैं, जहां अन्नदाता 25 सौ रुपये के समर्थन मूल्य में अपनी उपज बेच सकेंगे। इसमें कुछ खरीदी केंद्र पड़ोसी राज्य की सीमा से सटे है, जिसके कारण इन केंद्रों में बाहरी धान खपाने की संभावना बढ़ गयी है। इसको लेकर जिले के सीमावर्ती तीन ब्लॉक के 11 खरीदी केंद्रों से पहले प्रशासन चेक नाका बना रही। जिसमें बाहरी धान के परिवहन ही जांच होगी। यही नहीं किसानों से भी पंजीयन के दस्तावेज चेक होंगे। इसके बाद ही अन्नदाताओं को खरीदी केंद्र में इंट्री मिलेगी। यह पूरी प्लानिंग धान की कालाबाजारी करने वाले व्यापारियों को रोकने के लिए तैयार की गई है, जिसके लिए प्रशासन ने संबंधित ब्लॉक के सभी एसडीएम और तहसीलदारों की टीम को 24 घंटे अलर्ट रहने के निर्देश भी दिए हैं। यानी कड़ी निगरानी के बीच सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र के केंद्रों में धान खरीदी होगी। सहायक खाद्य नियंत्रक दिव्या रानी ने बताया कि सभी ब्लॉक में एसडीएम और तहसीलदार के नेतृत्व में जांच टीम गठित कर दी गई है। धान के अवैध परिवहन और भंडारण पर लगातार नजर रखी जा रही है। इस पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए ही सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र के 11 धान खरीदी केंद्रों के पास चेक पोस्ट भी बनवा रहे हैं, जहां आने-जाने वाले धान की जांच कराई जाएगी। अफसरों को भी निगरानी के लिए कहा गया है।

अवैध परिवहन में जब्त धान का मामला नहीं निपटा
जिले में अंतरराज्यीय धान परिवहन व कोचियों के विरूद्ध गठित खाद्य विभाग व जिला प्रशासन की टीम ने पिछले साल विभिन्न स्थानों पर छापेमार कार्रवाई करते हुए 11 हजार 241 क्विंटल धान जब्त किया है। इसके साथ ही 104 प्रकरणों में 91कोचियों के तो वहीं 13 प्रकरण अंतरराज्यीय परिवहन के भी पकड़े गए थे । इन मामलों में 19 वाहनों को जब्त किया गया था । सभी प्रकरणों में मंडी एक्ट के तहत अपराध दर्ज किया गया है। इस मामले को लेकर करीब 9 महीने से अधिक का समय गुजर गया । लेकिन अब तक सभी मामलो का निपटारा नहीं हो सका । इसके लिए कभी व्यापारियों के नहीं आने तो कभी अधिकारियों के अन्य काम में व्यस्त होने की बात कही जा रही है । जब इस मामले को लेकर मंडी के उपनिरीक्षक वीरेंद्र दिल्लीवार से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि करीब 90 फीसदी मामले निपटा दिए गए हैं ।

इन केंद्रों से पहले बन रहा है चेक पोस्ट
जिले के 11 धान खरीदी केंद्र ऐसे हैं, जो पड़ोसी राज्य की सीमा से सटे हैं। यहां बाहरी राज्यों के धान भी खपाए जा सकते हैं, जिसकी निगरानी के लिए प्रशासन खरीदी केंद्र से पहले सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र में चेक पोस्ट बना रही है। जहां धान के परिवहन पर नजर रखी जाएगी। बताया गया कि इनमें माड़पाल, बाबूसेमरा, मारकेल, नगरनार ,बम्हनी, जैतगिरी, मालगांव, जैबेल, कोलावल , सोनपुर और बजावंड शामिल हैं। इन धान खरीदी केंद्र से पहले बार्डर पर चेक नाका बनाया जा रहा है। इन नाकों पर प्रशासनिक टीम धान परिवहन के दस्तावेजों की जांच करेगी।

