पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निजीकरण के विरोध:बैठक से भाजपा का किनारा, कांग्रेस के विधायक-सांसद पहुंचे

जगदलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगरनार प्लांट के निजीकरण के विरोध में हुई सर्वदलीय बैठक, आंदोलन को प्रभावी बनाने और आगे बढ़ाने पर की गई चर्चा

नगरनार स्टील प्लांट के निजीकरण के विरोध को तेज करने और आगे की रणनीति बनाने ‘नगरनार बचाओ बस्तर बचाओ’ ट्रेड यूनियन के बैनर तले सर्वदलीय बैठक रविवार को नगरनार में बुलाई गई थी। बैठक में शामिल होने सभी राजनीतिक दलों, सामाजिक संगठनों के सदस्यों को आमंत्रित किया गया था, लेकिन बैठक में भाजपा का कोई भी वरिष्ठ नेता नहीं पहुंचा। कांग्रेस की ओर से सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं के अलावा 8 विधायक और बस्तर सांसद दीपक बैज यहां पहुंचे। बैठक के शुरू होते ही सबसे पहले डीमर्जर और इसके बाद होने के वाले निजीकरण को लेकर सभी ने निंदा प्रस्ताव पारित किया। इसके बाद विरोध को आगे और प्रभावी बनाने के लिए चर्चा की गई। बस्तर सांसद दीपक बैज ने कहा कि इस लड़ाई को सामूहिक तौर पर लड़ने से ही सफलता मिल पाएगी। ऐसे में सभी राजनीतिक दलों, सामाजिक संगठनों, ट्रेड यूनियनों को एक मंच पर आना होगा। उन्होंने मौजूद लोगों से कहा कि सड़क की लड़ाई में तो मैं साथ हूं ही और सदन में भी इस मामले की आवाज बुलंद की जाएगी। बैठक में पीसीसी चीफ मोहन मरकाम भी पहुंचे थे उन्होंने कहा केंद्र सरकार ने बस्तर के लोगों से धोखा किया है। बैठक में विधायक राजमन बेंजाम, लखेश्वर बघेल, चंदन कश्यप समेत अन्य विधायक मौजूद थे। बैठक में शहर जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष राजीव शर्मा, सुशील मौर्य और बसपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष हेमंत पोयाम, शिवसेना से भी लोग पहुंचे थे।

आंदोलन तेज करने नई समिति का गठन, बस्तर सांसद बने अध्यक्ष
इधर बैठक में ही आंदोलन को तेज करने के लिए एक सर्वदलीय समिति का गठन किया गया है। इस समिति को नगरनार स्टील प्लांट बचाओ समिति का नाम दिया गया है। समिति का अध्यक्ष बस्तर सांसद दीपक बैज को बनाया गया है। अब विरोध-प्रदर्शन की कमान इनके हाथों में होगी और सड़क से लेकर सदन तक वे ही आंदोलन का नेतृत्व करेंगे। गौरतलब है कि नगरनार इलाके में पहले एनएमडीसी अपना स्टील प्लांट लगा रही थी। इसी बीच अचानक ही केंद्र की मोदी सरकार ने इसके डीमर्जर का निर्णय ले लिया और यह स्टील प्लांट एनएमडीसी के हाथों से निकल गया। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि डीमर्जर की प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद जैसे ही स्टील प्लांट में उत्पादन की शुरुआत होगी। उसके कुछ समय पहले ही इसे किसी बड़ी निजी कंपनी को सौंप दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें