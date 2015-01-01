पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:बेहतर काम करने वाले कैडेट्स पुरस्कृत

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • स्वच्छता पखवाड़ा के दौरान लोगों को साफ-सफाई के लिए किया प्रेरित

शहर के बस्तर हाईस्कूल की एनसीसी इकाई ने 1 से 15 दिसंबर तक स्वच्छता पखवाड़ा मनाया। इसके बाद मंगलवार को पखवाड़े का समापन किया गया, जिसमें पखवाड़ेभर तक बेहतर काम करने वाले कैडेट्स को पुरस्कृत किया गया।
मालूम हो कि एनसीसी इकाई ने शहर के अलग-अलग कई जगहों पर पहुंचकर स्वच्छता अभियान चलाया और लोगों को साफ-सफाई के लिए प्रेरित भी किया।
संस्था के प्राचार्य बीएस रामकुमार और एनसीसी अधिकारी चीफ अफसर यू धर्मेंद्र पटनायक ने बताया कि पूरे पखवाड़ेभर कैडेट्स ने शहर सहित आसपास के इलाकों में भी सफाई अभियान चलाया। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने अपने घरों के आसपास भी सफाई की।
स्कूल में एनसीसी कैडेट्स ने की साफ-सफाई: शहर के निर्मल विद्यालय के एनसीसी कैडेट्स ने विद्यालय परिसर में स्वच्छता अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान संस्था में जहां गंदगी को साफ किया गया, वहीं पेड़-पौधों की छंटाई के साथ ही खरपतवार को भी साफ किया। संस्था के एनसीसी अफसर बेसिल प्रकाश ने बताया कि पखवाड़ेभर तक संस्था के कैडेट्स सफाई अभियान चलाकर लोगों को जागरूक करते रहे।

