बस्तर को मिलेगी सौगात:जगदलपुर में मुख्यमंत्री रखेंगे झीरम शहीद स्मारक की आधारशिला; 562 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा के विकास कार्यों का होगा शिलान्यास और लोकार्पण

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल बुधवार को जगदलपुर के लालबाग में झीरम शहीद स्मारक की आधारशिला रखेंगे। इस दौरान वे पूरे बस्तर क्षेत्र के लोगों को 562.77 करोड़ रुपए के विकास कार्यों की सौगात भी देंगे।
  • बस्तर दशहरा के मुरिया दरबार में शामिल होने के लिए पहुंचेंगे मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल
  • पूरे बस्तर क्षेत्र के लिए 158 कार्यों का लोकार्पण और 224 कार्यों का करेंगे शिलान्यास

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल बुधवार को जगदलपुर के लालबाग में झीरम शहीद स्मारक की आधारशिला रखेंगे। इस दौरान वे पूरे बस्तर क्षेत्र के लोगों को 562.77 करोड़ रुपए के विकास कार्यों की सौगात भी देंगे। इसमें 158 कार्यों का लोकार्पण और 224 कार्यों का शिलान्यास करेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री बस्तर दशहरा के दौरान आयोजित होने वाले मुरिया दरबार में शामिल होने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं।

मां दंतेश्वरी के दर्शन के बाद मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल सिरहासार पहुंचेंगे। वहीं बस्तर दशहरा में शामिल होंगे। इसके बाद लालबाग में शहीद स्मारक के लिए भूमि पूजन करेंगे। हितग्राहियों को भी सामग्री प्रदान की जाएगी। इस दौरान ही कई कार्यों का लोकार्पण होगा। फिर मुख्यमंत्री बघेल पुलिस ऑफिसर्स मेस में मांझी चालकी के साथ भोजन करने के बाद रायपुर के लिए रवाना होंगे।

82 हजार से ज्यादा हितग्राहियों को सामग्री वितरण, अन्य जिलों में भी होंगे विकास कार्य

  • 82235 हितग्राहियों को 512 लाख रुपए से अधिक के हितग्राहीमूलक सामग्री का वितरण किया जाएगा।
  • बस्तर जिले में 3515.94 करोड़ रुपए के 18 विकास कार्यों का लोकार्पण और 104.48 करोड़ से अधिक राशि के 31 कार्यों का भूमिपूजन।
  • दंतेवाड़ा के लिए 161.60 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक के 140 विकास कार्यों का लोकार्पण और 107.32 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक के 125 कार्यों का भूमिपूजन।
  • कांकेर जिले के लिए 69.33 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक के 33 कार्य।
  • कोंडागांव जिले के लिए 35.72 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक के 18 कार्य।
  • सुकमा जिले के लिए 39.26 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक के 15 कार्य।
  • नारायणपुर जिले के लिए 4.39 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक के एक विकास कार्य का भूमिपूजन।
