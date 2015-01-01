पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:48 वार्डों में सफाई अभियान पूरा, दो सौ गाड़ी कचरा मिला

  नगर निगम ने चलाया था सफाई अभियान

नगर निगम द्वारा चलाया जा रहा सफाई अभियान बुधवार को पूरा हो गया। करीब छह दिनों तक शहर के 48 वार्डों में निगम के सफाई अमले, अफसरों और जनप्रतनिधियों ने सफाई में सहयोग किया और इस दौरान करीब दो सौ टिप्पर से ज्यादा कचरा वार्डों से बाहर निकाला गया। 11 दिसंबर से शुरू हुए इस अभियान में हर दिन आठ-आठ वार्डों की सफाई की गई। इस दौरान महापौर सफीरा साहू व निगम के अन्य जनप्रतिनिधी खुद सफाईकर्मियों के साथ सड़कों पर उतरे और सफाई की। महापौर सफीरा साहू ने बताया 11 से 16 दिसंबर तक चले विशेष सफाई अभियान का अच्छा प्रतिसाद मिला, पार्षदगण, अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों, जनमानस, स्वच्छता विभाग के समस्त अधिकारी व कर्मचारी, स्वच्छता दीदी, स्वच्छता कमांडो सभी के सहयोग से यह अभियान चलाया गया, आगे भी शहर को स्वच्छ व सुंदर बनाने के लिए इसी तरह के अभियान को चलाया जायेगा। अभियान का समापन दलपत सागर, दीनदयाल उपाध्याय, छत्रपति शिवाजी, गुरु गोविंद सिंह, लोकमान्य तिलक, अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी, महाराणा प्रताप, कुशाभाऊ ठाकरे वार्डों में सफाई अभियान चलाकर किया गया।

