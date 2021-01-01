पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

51 तोहफे मिले:सीएम ने बस्तर को दिया पहला ट्रॉमा सेंटर, मरीजों को अब नहीं जाना होगा विशाखापट्टनम या रायपुर

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो दिनी बस्तर दौरे पर पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल, विकास कार्यों का भूमिपूजन और लोकार्पण किया

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल दो दिनी बस्तर दौरे के लिए शनिवार को सीएम सीधे बास्तानार के बड़े किलेपाल के लिए पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने पहले एक आम सभा को संबोधित किया। इसके बाद उन्होंने शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, खेती, सिंचाई जैसे क्षेत्रों में बेहतरी के लिए लगभग 156 करोड़ 46 लाख रुपए के कुल 51 विकास कार्यों की सौगात दी। मुख्यमंत्री ने बड़े किलेपाल में आयोजित आमसभा में लगभग 44 करोड़ 52 लाख रुपए के 10 विकास कार्यों का लोकार्पण और लगभग 111 करोड़ 93 लाख रुपए के 41 विकास कार्यों का भूमिपूजन किया। सीएम ने सभी विकाय कार्यों का भूमिपूजन और लोकार्पण इसी स्थान से किया। यहां पूरे जिले में होने वाले कामों की जानकारी वाले बोर्ड एक साथ लगाए गए थे। इसके बाद सीएम व अन्य जनप्रतिनिधियों ने एक बटन दबाया और बोर्ड के ऊपर लगे पर्दे हटे और जिले को 156 करोड़ के कार्यों की सौगात मिली। इन सौगातों में सबसे बड़ी सौगात मेकॉज में ट्रामा सेंटर की थी। इस सेंटर के खुलने से करीब 6 जिलों के लोगों को इलाज के लिए रायपुर या विशाखापटनम का रूख नहीं करना होगा। किलेपाल में सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने कहा कि बस्तर में वनवासियों की आय बढ़ाने का सबसे अच्छा साधन वनोपज हैं पिछली सरकार 15 सालों में सिर्फ 7 वनाेपज खरीद रही थी। हमने इसे बढ़ाकर 52 कर दिया हैं यहीं नही 17 रुपए में बिकने वाले महुआ को हम 30 रुपए में खरीद रहे हैं। हम 13 लाख संग्रहको से तेंदूपता खरीद रहे हैं। यहीं नहीं हम देश में 73 प्रतिशत वनोपज हम खरीद रहे हैं। इस दौरान सीएम के साथ मंच पर सांसद दीपक बैज, बस्तर क्षेत्र विकास प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष लखेश्वर बघेल, संसदीय सचिव रेखचन्द जैन, क्रेडा के अध्यक्ष मिथलेश स्वर्णकार, हस्तशिल्प विकास बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष चंदन कश्यप, बस्तर क्षेत्र विकास प्राधिकरण के उपाध्यक्ष विक्रम शाह मंडावी, विधायक राजमन बेंजाम, शहर जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष राजीव शर्मा, ग्रामीण अध्यक्ष बलराम मौर्य मौज्ूद थे।

युवाओं को मिलेगा छात्रावास, नानगुर में सीएचसी

  • 7 करोड़ 28 लाख रुपए से बास्तानार में निर्मित 250 सीटर आदिवासी बालक छात्रावास और इतनी ही लागत की बालिका छात्रावास।
  • मेडिकल काॅलेज डिमरापाल में लगभग 8 करोड़ 83 लाख रुपए से निर्मित आॅडिटोरियम, लगभग 6 करोड़ रुपए से मेडिकल काॅलेज जगदलपुर में ट्रामा सेंटर का फेज-1 कार्य।
  • 1.79 करोड़ रुपए से बकावंड में निर्मित 50 सीटर आदिवासी कन्या छात्रावास।
  • 5.11 करोड़ रुपए से 90 गांवों में पेजयल के लिए सोलर ड्यूल पंप।
  • 2.97 करोड़ रुपए से 55 गांवों में हाई मास्ट की स्थापना।
  • 1 करोड़ 72 लाख रुपए नानगुर में निर्मित सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र का लोकार्पण।
  • 1.99 करोड़ रुपए से डिमरापाल जगदलपुर में ट्रांजिट हाॅस्टल का भूमिपूजन।
  • इसके अलावा सड़कों का भूमिपूजन भी किया गया।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser