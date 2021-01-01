पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हवा का असर:ठंड बढ़ी, तापमान 9.4 डिग्री पर पहुंचा, अभी और गिरेगा पारा

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • न्यूनतम तापमान में बीते दिनों बढ़ोतरी के बाद एकाएक बढ़ी ठंड, बीते तीन दिनों से न्यूनतम तापमान कम हो रहा

न्यूनतम तापमान में बढ़ोतरी के बाद अब फिर से पारा नीचे जाने लगा है। ऐसे में फिर से ठंड बढ़ गई है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार आने वाले दिनों में अभी ठंड के बढ़ने की संभावना बताई जा रही है। मंगलवार को न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से 4 डिग्री नीचे 9.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।
उत्तर से आ रही ठंडी हवाओं के कारण न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है। संभाग में न्यूनतम तापमान में बुधवार तक गिरावट की संभावना जताई जा रही है। शनिवार को जहां न्यूनतम तापमान 17.7 डिग्री था, जिसके बाद रविवार को पारा 15.9 डिग्री पर आ गया और सोमवार को 12.4 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया।

अगले पूरे हफ्ते छाएगी हल्की धुंध, लेकिन आसमान रहेगा साफ
मंगलवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 1 डिग्री कम 29.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया है। वहीं हवा में नमी का प्रतिशत सुबह साढ़े 8 बजे 58 तो शाम साढ़े 5 बजे 22 प्रतिशत दर्ज किया गया है। इधर मंगलवार को शाम 5.57 बजे सूर्यास्त हो गया, जबकि बुधवार को सुबह 6.34 बजे सूर्योदय होने की बात मौसम विभाग ने कही है। अगले पूरे हफ्ते हल्की धुंध के साथ ही आसमान के साफ रहने की संभावना है।

उत्तर से आ रहीं ठंडी हवाएं इसलिए गिर रहा पारा
मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा ने कहा उत्तर से ठंडी हवाएं प्रदेश में आ रही हैं। यही कारण है कि न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट हो रही है। मकर संक्रांति के बाद से ठंड कम होने लगती है, लेकिन ऐसा करीब 40 साल बाद हो रहा है कि फरवरी तक ठंड खिंचती चली गई है। हवा की दिशा बदलने के बाद ही तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हो सकेगी। चंद्रा ने बताया कि न्यूनतम तापमान अपने निम्न चरम पर पहुंच चुका है और अब दिन बड़ा होने के साथ ही रात की अवधि भी कम हो रही है। ऐसे में धरातल को ठंडा होने का समय भी कम हो रहा है।

