विश्व मांस निषेध दिवस आज:रोज 25 क्विंटल मांस की खपत, प्रोटीन के लिए ले रहे लोग

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • शहर में पिछले साल ढाई हजार क्विंटल मटन और 4 हजार क्विंटल चिकन की खपत हुई

बदलते परिवेश के साथ ही दिनों-दिन मांसाहार का उपयोग बढ़ता चला जा रहा है। पशुओं की घटती संख्या को देखते हुए उनकी रक्षा के लिए पशु क्रूरता निवारण अधिनियम के तहत मांस निषेध दिवस की शुरुआत 1987 में हुई थी। इसके बाद 25 नवंबर को इस दिन को पूरे विश्व में मनाया जाता है। जबकि बस्तर में हालात ये हैं कि मांसाहार के चलन के कारण रोजाना करीब 5 क्विंटल मटन और करीब 10 क्विंटल चिकन की खपत होती है। इसके अलावा करीब 10 क्विंटल मछली बिकती है।
ऐसे में रोजाना कुल करीब 20 से 25 क्विंटल से ज्यादा मांस की बिक्री सिर्फ संजय बाजार से होती है। इसके अलावा शहर सहित ग्रामीण अंचलों में मांस की खपत अलग है। सांख्यिकी विभाग के आंकड़े के मुताबिक पिछले साल बस्तर में करीब ढाई हजार क्विंटल मटन और करीब 4 हजार क्विंटल चिकन की खपत हो चुकी है।
बस्तर में 80 फीसदी लोग पसंद करते हैं मांसाहार: नेशनल फैमिली हैल्थ सर्वे के मुताबिक बस्तर के 85 प्रतिशत पुरूष और 75 फीसदी से ज्यादा महिलाएं अपने खाने में मांसाहार को शामिल करते हैं।
वहीं करीब 80 फीसदी लोग महीने में कभी-कभार मांसाहार करते हैं। इन दिनों अंचल की महिलाओं में मोटापा या ओबेसिटी बढ़ रही है। इसके साथ ही एनीमिया की समस्या भी बढ़ रही है। करीब 53 फीसदी महिलाएं ओवरवेट का शिकार हैं, वहीं पुरूषों में ये आंकड़ा करीब 42 प्रतिशत है। यही कारण है कि मांसाहार का उपयोग बढ़ता चला जा रहा है।

स्वास्थ्य के प्रति जागरूक लोग इसे खाने में जोड़ रहे
इन दिनों लोग अपने स्वास्थ्य को लेकर खासे गंभीर दिखते हैं। ऐसे में वे खाने में ऐसी चीजों को ज्यादा शामिल करते हैं, जिनसे उन्हें प्रोटीन, विटामिन सहित दूसरे जरूरी तत्व मिल सकें। चूंकि जानवरों के मांस में मिलने वाला प्रोटीन हाई क्वॉलिटी का होता है, क्योंकि इनमें वाे सारे एमिनो एसिड जरूरी मात्रा में मौजूद होते हैं, जो हरी-पत्तेदार सब्जियाें में भी नहीं मिल पाते। ऐसे में अपनी डाइट को संतुलित रखने स्वास्थ्य के प्रति जागरूक लोगों ने भी मांसाहार को अपने खाने में जोड़ लिया है।

ईद-दशहरे में बढ़ जाती है मीट की बिक्री
शहर के मटन विक्रेता भारत बघेल ने बताया कि रोजाना करीब 5 क्विंटल मीट बेचा जाता है, लेकिन रविवार को यही खपत दोगुनी हो जाती है। इसके अलावा ईद-क्रिसमस जैसे त्यौहारों में भी मीट की बिक्री खासी बिक जाती है। उन्होंने बताया कि पहले रोजाना करीब 10 से 15 क्विंटल मटन की खपत होती थी, लेकिन बकरों की संख्या कम होने के साथ ही मटन की कीमतें बढ़ती चली गईं। वहीं चिकन विक्रेता आदित्य ने बताया कि पूरे संजय बाजार में करीब 10 क्विंटल चिकन बिकता है। इसके अलावा मछली विक्रेता सुब्रत साहा ने बताया कि मछली पसंद करने वालों की संख्या भी कम नहीं है।

