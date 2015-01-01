पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:कोरोना के डर से गुमास्ता एक्ट पर कड़ाई निगम ने बंद कराई दुकानें, 25 पर जुर्माना

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • मेन रोड समेत प्रमुख बाजारों में रहा बंद जैसा माहौल, कार्रवाई के डर से बंद की गईं दुकानें

शहर में शनिवार को निगम अमले ने गुमास्ता एक्ट का कड़ाई से पालन करवाया, शनिवार सुबह जैसे ही शहर में दुकानें खुलने लगीं तो निगम की एक टीम ने गुमास्ता जांच की शुरुआत कर दी। देखते ही देखते निगम अमले ने धड़ाधड़ 25 दुकानदारों के खिलाफ गुमास्ता एक्ट उल्लंघन की कार्रवाई कर डाली और करीब 8 हजार रुपए भी जुर्माने के तौर पर वसूल डाले। निगम की कार्रवाई की खबर जैसे ही शहर में फैली तो एक के बाद एक दुकानों के शटर गिरने शुरू हो गए और सुबह 11 बजे तक पूरे बाजार में सन्नाटा पसर गया। मेन रोड में तो लॉकडाउन जैसे हालात हो गए। इधर निगम के गुमास्ता को लेकर इस कड़ाई का कारोबारियों ने विरोध किया है। कारोबारियों ने निगम अमले को तो कुछ नहीं कहा लेकिन अब चेंबर की अगली बैठक में इस मामले को उठाने की बात कही है। दरअसल गुमास्ता एक्ट के तहत दुकानदारों को हफ्ते में एक दिन दुकान बंद रखनी होती है। कारोबारियों का कहना था कि कोरोना की आड़ में प्रशासनिक अमले ने गुमास्ता का तो कड़ाई से पालन करवा लिया लेकिन कोरोना को रोकने के लिए जो जरूरी कदम उठाने चाहिए उन मामलों में अभी भी ढिलाई बरती जा रही है। प्रशासन मिलन समारोह, शादी समारोह में भीड़ करने की छूट दे रहा है। संदिग्धों की जांच संख्या में भी कमी लाई गई है उसे तो बढ़ाया नहीं जा रहा है। गौरतलब है कि त्यौहारी सीजन को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने कारोबारियों को शनिवार को भी दुकानें खोलने की अनुमति दी थी। दीपावली का पर्व निपटने के बाद यह पहला शनिवार था और अचानक फिर से दुकानों को बंद करने के लिए कड़ाई कर दी गई जिससे कई लोगों में नाराजगी देखने को मिली।

अभी बड़े त्योहार और शादी सीजन, प्रशासन को चाहिए कुछ हफ्तों की राहत और दे
मेन रोड में कपड़े की दुकान चलाने वाले कारोबारी कमल चांडक कहते हैं कि कोरोना और लॉकडाउन ने पहले ही कारोबारियों की कमर तोड़ रखी है। कारोबारियों को त्योहारी और शादियों से काफी उम्मीद है। अभी छोटी दिवाली, तुलसी पूजन, क्रिसमस जैसे त्योहार सिर पर हैं। इसके अलावा शादियों का मुहूर्त भी सिर्फ 8 दिसंबर तक है उसके बाद अगले साल 18 अप्रैल से मूहूर्त शुरू होगा। लॉकडाउन में जो शादियां कैंसिल हुई थीं वह इसी समय हो रही हैं। ऐसे में प्रशासन को चाहिए कि आने वाले कुछ हफ्तों तक शनिवार को दुकानें खोलने की छूट देनी चाहिये। इससे कारोबारियों और ग्राहकों को तो फायदा होगा ही और भीड़ से भी बचा जा सकेगा।

चर्चा कर रास्ता निकाला जाएगा: महापौर
इधर महापौर सफीरा साहू ने कहा है कि वे निगम के अफसरों से बात करेंगी। दीवाली तक कारोबारियों को दुकानें खोलने की छूट दी गई थी लेकिन अभी शादी का सीजन चल रहा है। ऐसे में कारोबारियों को भी नुकसान न हो इसका भी ख्याल रखा जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि सीजन में कारोबारियों को कैसे राहत दी जाए और नियम का पालन भी हो जाये इस पर जल्द ही अफसरों से चर्चा कर एक नई व्यवस्था दी जाएगी।

कड़ाई की जरूरत नहीं
इधर चैंबर अध्यक्ष किशोर पारख ने कहा कि कारोबारी नियमों के पालन के लिए हमेशा प्रशासन का सहयोग करते आए हैं और यह सहयोग आगे भी जारी रहेगा, लेकिन नियम मनवाने के लिए प्रशासन को कड़ाई करने की जरूरत नहीं है। शनिवार को भी प्रशासन को चालानी कार्रवाई के बदले सहयोग की अपील करनी थी।

