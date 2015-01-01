पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:सीआरपीएफ ने सार्वजनिक स्थानों में की सफाई

भैरमगढ़
  • पानी निकासी की व्यवस्था की, साफ-सफाई के लिए जागरूक भी किया

सीआरपीएफ 199 बटालियन के कमांडेंट लालचंद यादव के मार्गदर्शन में 1 से 15 दिसंबर तक स्वच्छता पखवाड़ा अभियान चलाया गया, जिसमें वाहिनी के सभी राजपत्रित अधिकारियों, अधीनस्थ अधिकारियों एवं जवानों ने बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। इस अभियान के तहत सभी कार्मिकों ने 1 दिसंबर को आसपास के इलाके को साफ रखने एवं आम जनता की भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करने की प्रतिज्ञा ली। 2 से 4 दिसंबर तक रोड मार्च निकाला गया, जिसमें पोस्टर व बैनर के माध्यम से जनता तक स्वच्छ भारत का संदेश पहुंचाने का प्रयास किया गया। यूनिट कमांडेंट द्वारा कंपनी विजिट के दौरान जवानों को स्वच्छता के प्रति प्रोत्साहित तथा जागरूक किया गया। 5 से 7 दिसंबर तक तमाम नजदीकी पवित्र स्थानों, बाजार, अस्पताल तथा नजदीकी पाठशाला में स्वच्छता अभियान चलाया गया। इस अभियान के दौरान कैंप परिसर में साफ-सफाई के तहत गेरू, चूना व घास की कटाई की गई। टपकते पानी, ठहरे हुए पानी की निकासी व्यवस्था तैयार कर उसे ठीक किया गया, ताकि कार्मिकों का बीमारी से बचाव रहे।

कैंप परिसर प्लास्टिक निषेध क्षेत्र घोषित
यूनिट चिकित्सा अधिकारी देवनारायण ने संबोधित करते हुए साफ-सफाई के महत्व पर प्रकाश डाला। 8 से 14 दिसंबर के आयोजन के दौरान कैंप परिसर में मौजूद भोजनालय, उनका कचरा प्रबंधन तथा सार्वजनिक स्थानों जैसे बस स्टैंड, बाजार तथा बच्चों के खेल परिसर में स्वच्छता अभियान चलाया गया। स्वच्छता पखवाड़े के अंतिम दिन प्लास्टिक के इस्तेमाल के बहिष्कार के रूप में प्रचार-प्रसार किया गया। इस दौरान कैंप परिसर को प्लास्टिक निषेध क्षेत्र घोषित किया गया। पर्यावरण पर प्लास्टिक के प्रतिकूल प्रभाव के खतरे को रोकने की दिशा में कदम बढ़ाने की ओर सीआरपीएफ महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दे रही है।

