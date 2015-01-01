पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का डर खत्म:व्यापारियों की मांग पूरी, 6 माह बाद थोक सब्जी दुकानें फिर से संजय बाजार में शिफ्ट

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोनाकाल में भीड़ से बचने कृषि उपज मंडी में लगावाया जा रहा था थोक सब्जी बाजार

थोक सब्जी बाजार को सोमवार को 6 महीने बाद वापस संजय बाजार में एक बार फिर से शिफ्ट कर दिया गया। व्यापारियों की मांग को पूरा करते हुए प्रशासन ने यह सुविधा 6 महीने के बाद दी है। महीनों बाद शिफ्ट बाजार के पहले दिन संजय बाजार में भारी वाहनों की कतारें बाजार के हर हिस्से में लगी रही। जिसके चलते सबसे अधिक परेशानी चावल वाली लाइन में लोगों को हुई। आलम यह रहा कि संजय बाजार के जिस बस स्टैंड में हमेशा करीब एक दर्जन बसें खड़ी रहती हैं। वहां पर केवल तीन बसें ही खड़ी रही। बाकी जगह ट्रक खड़े रहे। जानकारी के मुताबिक कृषि उपज मंडी में व्यापारियों को काफी नुकसान हो रहा था। जिसकी भरपाई करना उनके लिए काफी चुनौती भरा था। नुकसान से बचने व्यापारियों ने थोक बाजार को मंडी से संजय बाजार में शिफ्ट करने कई बार आवेदन दिया था। जिसके बाद जिला प्रशासन ने व्यापारियों की मांगों को मानते हुए सोमवार से संजय बाजार में दुकानें लगाने की अनुमति दी। संजय बाजार लघु व्यापारी संघ के अध्यक्ष पंकज सिंघल ने कहा कि जिला प्रशासन ने व्यापारियों की मांगों को पूरा करते हुए बड़ी राहत दी है। जिसका असर आने वाले दिनों में व्यापारियों को मिलेगा। सिंघल ने कहा कलेक्टर रजत बंसल ने गोदामों को ठीक करने के बाद ही थोक दुकानों को फिर से मंडी में शिफ्ट करने कहा है। जब तक यह काम पूरा नहीं होगा तब तक दुकानें संजय बाजार में ही लगेंगी।

सस्ती हो गई सब्जी, टैक्स भी नहीं चुकाना पड़ेगा: संजय बाजार में थोक बाजार के शिफ्ट होने के चलते इसका असर रेट पर भी पड़ा। सब्जी व्यापारियों ने बताया कि यहां पर दुकान लगाए जाने से सब्जियों के रेट मे करीब तीन से पांच फीसदी की कमी आई है। संजय बाजार में सब्जी का थोक व्यापार तीन जगहों पर होता है। अलग से एक जगह पर दुकानें अब तक नहीं लग पाई हैं। कृषि मंडी में सब्जी खरीदने आने वाले ऑटो से लेकर पिकअप चालकों से टैक्स वसूला जाता था। जिससे निजात मिल गई है।

व्यापारियों ने कहा- काफी नुकसान हो रहा था
इधर थोक सब्जी विक्रेताओं ने कहा कि कृषि उपज मंडी में व्यवसाय करना काफी महंगा पड़ रहा था। नुकसान के चलते मांग को पूरा करने सामान नहीं मंगा रहे थे। जिसकी भरपाई करना काफी मुश्किल होगा। व्यापारियों ने कहा कि जिला प्रशासन ने थोक बाजार को शिफ्ट तो कर दिया था। टीन शेड के गोदाम के चलते आलू व प्याज को सुरक्षित रखना काफी दिक्कतें हो रही थी।

