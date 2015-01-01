पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शुभ कार्य:देवउठनी आज, इस साल शादी के लिए सिर्फ 7 मुहूर्त

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • देवउठनी एकादशी को अबूझ मुहूर्त माना जाता है, मांगलिक कार्य के लिए 11 दिसंबर तक शुभ समय

दीपावली के बाद अब बुधवार को देवउठनी एकादशी मनाई जाएगी। इसके बाद शादी-विवाह सहित दूसरे मांगलिक कार्य शुरू हो जाएंगे। लोक परंपरा में इस एकादशी को अबूझ मुहूर्त माना जाता है, इसलिए इस दिन हर तरह के शुभ काम हो सकते हैं। शहर के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. रामरजनीश बाजपेई ने बताया कि इस नवंबर महीने में शादी के लिए देवउठनी एकादशी को मिलाकर सिर्फ दो ही दिन मुहूर्त हैं। वहीं दिसंबर में विवाह के लिए 5 मुहूर्त रहेंगे। 11 दिसंबर साल का आखिरी मुहूर्त होगा। ऐसे में शहर में टेंट हाउस वालों के पास करीब 50 शादियों के लिए बुकिंग है, जबकि इस साल डीजे को कोई अनुमति नहीं दी गई है। वहीं टेंट हाउस संचालक बताते हैं कि कलेक्टर की अब तक कोई गाइडलाइन जारी नहीं हुई है, ऐसे में शादी-विवाह के लिए क्या रूपरेखा होगी, इस पर असमंजस की स्थिति बनी होने की बात भी कही जा रही है। इधर अगले साल भी विवाह की धूम आधा अप्रैल गुजरने के बाद ही होगी, क्योंकि जनवरी से मार्च 2021 तक विवाह का सिर्फ एक ही मुहूर्त है, जो 18 जनवरी को पड़ रहा है। इसके बाद सीधे 22 अप्रैल से मांगलिक कार्य शुरू होंगे।

तुलसी विवाह के दिन ज्यादा होती हैं शादियां
पं. बाजपेई ने बताया कि देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी पर तुलसी शालिग्राम विवाह की परंपरा है, इसलिए इस दिन को विवाह के लिए शुभ माना जाता है। मान्यता है कि इस दिन किया गया विवाह कभी नहीं टूटता और दांपत्य सुख भी हमेशा बना रहता है। इसके अलावा अक्षय तृतीया और वसंत पंचमी को भी अबूझ मुहूर्त मानते हुए शादियां की जाती हैं। इस साल जनवरी से मार्च तक होली से पहले 19 दिन ही मुहूर्त थे। फिर 15 मार्च से मलमास शुरू हो गया और कोरोना के चलते लॉकडाउन में अप्रैल से जून तक 23 मुहूर्त निकल गए। फिर चातुर्मास के दौरान जुलाई से 24 नवंबर तक विवाह नहीं हो पाए।

डीजे को अनुमति नहीं मिल रही, लाखों का नुकसान
इस साल शादियों में डीजे को अनुमति नहीं दी गई है, ऐसे में डीजे ऑपरेटर सालभर से खाली बैठे हुए हैं। एक डीजे ऑपरेटर संदीप ने बताया कि लाखों रूपए का सेटअप खरीद रखा है। डीजे को अनुमति नहीं मिल पाने के कारण उनका काम बंद पड़ा हुआ है, जिससे उन्हें खासा नुकसान हो रहा है। लाखों का सेटअप बेकार हो गया है।

दिसंबर तक करीब 50 शादियों के टेंट के ऑर्डर
शहर के टेंट व्यवसायी पंकज झा ने बताया कि शहर के टेंट हाऊस में दिसंबर तक करीब 50 शादियों के ऑर्डर हैं, लेकिन कलेक्टर की अब तक कोई गाइडलाइन जारी नहीं हो सकी है। इसके चलते असमंजस की स्थिति बनी हुई है कि आखिर टेंट हाऊस संचालकों का क्या होगा। लॉकडाउन के बाद अब तक तो अच्छे ऑर्डर मिल रहे हैं, लेकिन अगर कोई गाइडलाइन आ जाती है, जिसमें टेंट व्यवसाय प्रभावित हो सकता है तो मुसीबत होगी। लेकिन टेंट व्यवसायी सकारात्मक सोच के साथ काम कर रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें