कुटुंब जात्रा:बस्तर दशहरा में शामिल होने अाए 400 देव विग्रहों काे दी विदाई

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • गंगामुंडा तालाब के पास भक्तों ने की पूजा, बाजे-गाजे के साथ कल मांईजी की डोली को वापस दंतेवाड़ा के लिए रवाना किया जाएगा

दशहरा पर्व के समापन से पहले इलाके के सभी देवी-देवता कुटुंब जात्रा के तहत एक साथ एक ही स्थान पर गुरुवार को एकत्र हुए। गंगामुंडा स्थित महात्मा गांधी स्कूल परिसर में गंगामुंडा तालाब के पास देवी-देवाताओं की विदाई पूरी निष्ठा और सम्मान के साथ की गई। पूजा विधान के बाद मांई दंतेश्वरी ने अलग-अलग इलाकों से आए देवी-देवताओं को विदाई दी। गुरुवार की सुबह पूजा-पाठ के बाद कुटुंब जात्रा विधान संपन्न हुआ। इस बार दशहरा पर्व में शामिल होने के लिए 400 से ज्यादा देवी-देवता पहुंचे थे। इनमें बड़ेडोंगर, छोटेडोंगर, नारायणपुर, कोंडागांव सहित दक्षिण बस्तर के देवी-देवताओं के साथ अन्य जगहों से आए देवी और देवता शामिल थे। सुबह से ही स्कूल मैदान में देवी-देवाताओं का आना शुरू हो गया था। दोपहर 12 बजे के बाद यहां सभी देवता जमा हुए। फिर कुटुंब जात्रा विधान की शुरुआत हुई। इसके बाद विदाई का सिलसिला शुरू हुआ। एक-एक देवी और देवता को ससम्मान विदाई दी गई। इस जात्रा में शामिल होने के लिए राजपरिवार के लोगों के साथ-साथ बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु शामिल हुए।

नारियल किया गया भेंट
बस्तर दशहरा में परंपरा रही है कि पर्व में शामिल होने आने वाले देवी-देवताओं को विदाई के दौरान भेंट में बकरा और नारियल दिया जाता है। कुछ पैसे नकद भी दिए गए। बड़े देवी-देवताओं को भेंट स्वरूप बकरा दिया जाता है तो छोटों को नारियल। बस्तर दशहरा के सबसे अंतिम रस्म मावली माता की विदाई पूजा व मांईजी की डोली की विदाई शनिवार को होगी। पूजा विधान के बाद बाजे-गाजे के साथ ससम्मान मांईजी की डोली को वापस दंतेवाड़ा के लिए रवाना किया जाएगा। इसके बाद 75 दिनों तक चलने वाला दशहरा पर्व समाप्त हो जाएगा।

