जांच से डर:पैसे निकालने से कतराने लगे किसान, 24 करोड़ आए , निकले 20 लाख

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • रुपए निकालने के लिए बैंक आने वाले किसानों का किया जा रहा कोरोना टेस्ट

जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक में बोनस का पैसा निकालने के लिए आने वाले किसानों के लिए यहां पर हो रही कोरोना की जांच ने परेशानी में डाल दिया है। हालत यह है कि सोमवार को जहां पैसे निकालने के लिए जिले के 250 से अधिक किसान पहुंचे थे वहीं मंगलवार को करीब 170 किसान पहुंचे। बैंक में किसानों के बोनस के 24 करोड़ रुपए आकर पड़े हैं लेकिन दो दिनों में सिर्फ 20 लाख रुपए ही किसानों ने बैंक से निकाले हैं। मंगलवार को भी करीब चार घंटे से ज्यादा समय तक चली इस जांच में दो किसान कोरोना पाजिटिव मिले। इन किसानों को होम आइसोलेशन किया जाए या फिर कोविड हास्पिटल भेजा जाए इसको लेकर अधिकारी पशोपेश में थे तो वहीं किसान धान कटाई का पैसा देना है कि बात कहते हुए घर जाने की जिद कर रहे थे।
नाम नहीं छापने की शर्त पर किसानों ने बताया कि कोरोना की जांच होने की जानकारी मिलने के बाद किसान बैंक नहीं आ रहे हैं। किसानों कहना है कि वे दीवाली के एक या दो दिन पहले आएंगे जब तक हो सकता है कि जांच बंद हो जाए। जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक के विपणन अधिकरी आरबी सिंह ने कहा कि कोरोना की जांच होने से किसानों को ही फायदा मिल रहा है। इसके अलावा बैंक कर्मचारी भी अब सुरक्षा मानकों का पालन कर काम रहे हैं।
जांच होती देख 30 से अधिक लोग भाग गए: इधर दोपहर 2 बजे के बाद बैंक से पैसे निकालने के लिए पहुंचे 30 किसानों ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों को जांच करते देखा तो वे बिना जांच कराए ही लौट गए। किसानों ने कहा कि वे बाद में आकर जांच कराने के बाद पैसे निकालेंगे। गौरतलब है कि जो किसान पैसे निकालने पहुंचे थे वे 30 से 40 किमी दूरी से आए थे। इनमें से कई किसान टैक्सी से आए थे जिन्हें आवाजाही में 100 रुपए खर्च करने पड़े।

स्टैट बैंक से लेकर ग्रामीण बैंक में भी हुई जांच कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच पेंशन और बोनस निकालने के लिए किसान इन दिनों जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक के साथ ही ग्रामीण बैंक और भारतीय स्टेट बैंक में पहुंच रहे हैं। यहां पर इन्हें पैसे निकालने से पहले कोरोना की जांच करवानी पड़ रही है। जांच दल प्रभारी वनीष दुबे ने कहा कि इस समय किसान गोधन न्याय, पेंशन और बोनस का पैसा निकालने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में पहुंच रहे हैं। इस दौरान लोग कोरोना संक्रमित न हों इसलिए यह जांच की जा रही है। दुबे ने कहा बैंक पहुंचने वाले लोगों की कोरोना जांच सही ढंग से हो इसलिए चार टीम बनाई गई है।

