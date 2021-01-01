पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई शुरुआत:पहले खुद की मशरूम की खेती, अब 50 को दिया रोजगार

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • युवा किसान अरुण नेताम मशरूम की खेती कर खुद हुआ सक्षम तो गांव के खुद से ज्यादा पढ़े 12 लोगों भी को जोड़ा

कोंडागांव जिले के फरसगांव ब्लाक के एक छोटे से गांव लंजोड़ा के कारपेंटर के बेटे अरूण नेताम का खेती बाड़ी के प्रति सिर पर ऐसा जुनून चढ़ा कि उसने 12वीं के बाद पढ़ाई छोड़ दी और मशरूम की खेती करने लगा। इस खेती से उसे बढ़िया मुनाफा हो रहा है इसे देखकर उसने जिले के करीब दो दर्जन से ज्यादा बेरोजगार युवकों को इस खेती से जोड़ा और गांव के आस-पास रहने वाले करीब 50 किसानों के यहां मशरूम की खेती करवा रहा है। किसान भी उससे अब मशरूम की खेती का प्रशिक्षण लेकर मशरूम की खेती कर इसका फायदा ले रहे हैं। नेताम ने कहा कि मशरूम की खेती होने वाले फायदे को देखकर उसने सबसे पहले गांव में मशरूम की खेती करने की योजना बनाई। जिसका उसका सहयोग उसके परिवार के लोगों ने दिया। नतीजा यह रहा है कि इस समय नेताम ने अपने फार्म में 10 हजार मशरूम की यूनिट लगाया है और इस खेती के जरिए उसने अब तक करीब दो लाख रूपए से ज्यादा कमा लिए हैं।

खुद 12वीं पास और ग्रुप में जोड़ा एमएसएसी वालों को
मशरूम की खेती कर किसान कम समय में अधिक पैसे कमाए इसलिए नेताम पर पढ़ाई छोड़ने का कोई मलाल नहीं है। उन्होंने इस काम को बेहतर तरीके से अंजाम देने के लिए अपने साथ एमएसी और डबल एमए के साथ एम बीएड करने वाले छात्रों को जोड़ा है। साधना नेताम ने बताया कि जिन लोगों को अरूण ने जोड़ा है उसमें प्रियंका राना एमएसएसी , परमेश्वरी प्रधान एमए बीएड, सोनिया मरकाम डबल एमएए , तुलसी बघेल बीएससी एजी , त्रिलोचन बघेल बीएसएस एजी , अविनाश सोरी बीएसएसी कर चुके हैं।

लंजोड़ा को मशरूम का हब बनाने की कोशिश
लंजोड़ा गांव के कई किसान इन दिनों मशरूम की खेती करने की योजना बना रहे हैं। नेताम ने कहा कि आने वाले दिनों में यह गांव मशरूम की खेती का हब बने इसके लिए इसके लिए कोशिश की जा रही है। वैसे तो साल के पूरे 12 महीने तक खेती की जा सकती है। लेकिन खेती ठंडी के मौसम में अच्छी होती है, क्योंकि यह 20 डिग्री सेंटीग्रेड तापमान पर होता है. गर्मी में खेती के लिए एयर कंडीशनर फार्म होना चाहिए. ठंड़ी के मौसम में खेती करने के लिए सितंबर और अक्टूबर में काम शुरू हो जाता है. जो मार्च तक होती है।

