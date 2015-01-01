पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:गेट का कुंदा उखाड़ा, 1.74 लाख नकदी और जेवर चोरी

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के श्रीराम नगर कालीपुर में डाॅक्टर के नए घर पर चोरों का धावा, शिफ्टिंग का काम हो रहा था

शहर के कालीपुर इलाके में मौजूद श्रीराम नगर में एक सूने मकान में चोरों ने धावा बोलकर नकदी समेत सोने-चांदी के जेवर चोरी कर लिए। घटना सोमवार-मंगलवार की दरम्यानी रात की है। चोरी की वारदात डाॅ. अखिलेश सिंह चौहान के मकान में हुई है। चोरों ने घर का ताला नहीं तोड़ा बल्कि जिस कुंदा ही उखाड़ दिया और घर में घुस गए। डॉ. चौहान ने बताया कि अलग-अलग बैग में रखे नकद एक लाख 74 हजार रुपए के अलावा सोने की सेट, सोने के इयरिंग, चांदी की पायल व अन्य जेवरात चोरों ने पार कर दिया है। गौरतलब है कि इन दिनों फिर से शहर में चोरियों की घटनाओं में इजाफा हो रहा है। कुंदा तोड़कर इस तरह से चोरी करने की यह इलाके में पहली वारदात है और घटना को जिस तरीके से अंजाम दिया गया है उसे देखकर पुलिस को शक है कि यह किसी पेशेवर गैंग का नहीं बल्कि नए लड़कों का काम है। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही मौके पर पुलिस अफसर पहुंचे थे और अब इलाके में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों के फुटेज खंगाले जा रहे हैं।

मकान में सामान छोड़कर गए थे कुकानार
डाॅ. अखिलेश सिंह ने बताया कि उन्होंने हाल ही में श्रीराम नगर में नया मकान लिया है। पिछले तीन दिनों से इस मकान में शिफ्टिंग का काम चल रहा था सोमवार को भी सामानों को बैग में भर कर यहां छोड़ने के बाद वे कुकानार चले गए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें