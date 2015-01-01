पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र भवन अधूरा:पुराने भवन में खतरे के बीच प्रसव करा रहे स्वास्थ्यकर्मी

बड़े कनेरा2 घंटे पहले
जिला मुख्यालय कोंडागांव से 12 किमी के फासले पर स्थित करंजी में उपस्वास्थ्य केंद्र के कंडम भवन में स्वास्थ्यकर्मी प्रसव करा रहे हैं। इस भवन में कभी छत से तो कभी दीवार से प्लास्टर उखड़कर गिर जाता है, इस खतरे के बीच यहां स्वास्थ्यकर्मी काम करने को मजबूर हैं। उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का नया भवन आरईएस विभाग द्वारा बनाया जा रहा है, लेकिन ठेकेदार ने उसे अधूरा ही छोड़ दिया है। इसके बावजूद न तो स्वास्थ्य विभाग और न ही संबंधित निर्माण एजेंसी इस ओर ध्यान दे रही है। रुअर्बन क्लस्टर में आने वाले करंजी के उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में तीन गांव के ग्रामीण गर्भवती माताओं को प्रसव कराने लाते हैं। यहां बाथरुम और शौचालय भी नहीं है। खंडहर नुमा कंडम स्वास्थ्य केंद्र को वैलनेस सेंटर बनाया गया है। एएनएम रीता पटेल ने बताया कि भवन पुराना होने से कहीं से भी प्लास्टर उखड़कर गिरता रहता है। नया भवन पूरा नहीं होने से यहां प्रसव कराने में काफी परेशानी होती है। इसी भवन के साथ ही बाखरा में भी उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र का काम शुरू हुआ था, जो बनकर तैयार हो गया है, लेकिन यहां का उप स्वास्थ्य केंद्र ठेकेदार और विभाग की लापरवाही से कब तक पूरा हो सकेगा इसकी कोई समय सीमा तय नहीं है।

