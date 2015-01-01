पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:पराली जलाने पर लगाई रोक प्रतिबंध नहीं माना तो कार्रवाई

जगदलपुर
  • 15 हजार का जुर्माना और छह साल की सजा होगी

फसल कटाई के बाद खेतों में उपलब्ध फसल अवशेष को राष्ट्रीय हरित प्राधिकरण (एनजीटी) द्वारा दिए गए निर्देशों के आधार पर जलाने पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। यदि कोई इस प्रतिबंध का उल्लंघन करता है तो उस पर जुर्माना और सख्त कार्रवाई का प्रावधान भी किया गया है। पराली जलाने पर प्रतिबंध के साथ-साथ किसानों को यह भी बताया जा रहा है कि कैसे वे अपने खेतों में लगे अवशेषों को ठिकाने लगा सकते हैं और इन अवशेषों को जलाने से क्या नुकसान होता है इसकी भी जानकारी दी जा रही है। उप संचालक कृषि ने बताया कि फसल अवशेष को जलाने से वायु प्रदूषण होता है जिसके लिए वायु प्रदूषण निवारण एवं नियंत्रण अधिनियम के तहत 2 एकड़ से कम खेत के लिए 2500 प्रति घटना, 2 से 5 एकड़ तक 5000 प्रति घटना तथा 5 एकड़ से अधिक होने पर 15000 रुपए अर्थदण्ड व 6 माह सजा का प्रावधान है। फसल अवशेष को जलाने वाले कृषकों को राज्य पोषित राजीव गांधी न्याय योजना के तहत् मिलने वाले लाभ से वंचित किया जाना प्रावधानित है।

