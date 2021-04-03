पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्मनिर्भर:7 महीने में संभाग की महिलाओं ने बेच दी 34 लाख की जैविक खाद

जगदलपुर
  • पूरे संभाग के 714 गोठानों में बनाई गई जैविक खाद, इसे बेचने से समूह की महिलाएं कमा रहीं आमदनी, गोबर खरीदी भी कर रहीं

गांव की महिला समूह को काम मिलने से वे एक तरह से आत्मनिर्भर बन रही है। नरवा, गरवा, घुरवा व बाड़ी योजना के तहत गांवों के गोठानों में इन दिनों महिला समूहों द्वारा गोबर से जैविक खाद बनाई जा रही है। बस्तर संभाग के जिले के गांवों में महिलाएं गोठान में गोबर खरीदी के अलावा खाद बनाकर बेच रही हैं और पैसे भी कमा रही है। 7 महीने पहले शुरू हुई इस योजना में बस्तर संभाग के 714 गोठानों में काम करने वाली महिलाओं ने अब तक 34 लाख 93 हजार रुपए की खाद बेच दिया है। इस महीने के अंत तक यह आंकड़ा 50 लाख रुपए काे पार कर जाएगा।

714 गोठानों में 972 महिला समूह काम कर रहे
महिलाओं के लिए आय का जरिया बन रहे 714 गोठानों में इस समय 972 स्वसहायता समूह की महिलाएं काम कर रही हैं। इसमें पहले नंबर पर कांकेर की 302 महिला स्वसहायता समूह हैं तो वहीं दूसरे नंबर पर बस्तर जिला है। जहां के 271 महिला स्वसहायता समूह की महिलाएं इस काम में जुटी हुई हैं। इसके बाद बीजापुर में 87, नारायणपुर में 32, दंतेवाड़ा 80, सुकमा में 92 और कोंडागांव में 108 महिला स्वसहायता समूह गौठान में जैविक खाद बना रहे हैं।

जैविक खाद बनाकर महिलाएं हाे रहीं आत्मनिर्भर
उपसंचालक कृषि विकास साहू ने कहा कि शासन के नरवा, गरवा, घुरवा व बाड़ी योजना को सफल बनाने अधिकारी भी अपने स्तर पर प्रयास में लगे हुए हैं। इसके तहत ग्राम पंचायतों के गोठानों में ग्रामीण कृषि विस्तार अधिकारियों द्वारा महिला समूह के सदस्यों को जैविक खाद बनाने की विधि की जानकारी दी जा रही है। महिलाएं जैविक खाद बनाना सीख आत्मनिर्भर बन रही है।

महिलाएं बोलीं- खाद के पैसों से मिल रही मदद
मंगनार के गोठान में काम करने वाली पंचवती समूह की महिलाओं ने बताया कि पर्याप्त काम के अभाव में पहले वे खाली बैठे रहते थे। महंगाई के दौर में घर के मुखिया के भरोसे घर चलाना काफी मुश्किल हो रहा है। तभी गोठान में वर्मी कंपोस्ट जैविक खाद बनाने का काम मिला। इस तरह गोठान के जरिए गांव में ही रोजगार और पैसे मिल रहे हैं। महिलाओं ने कहा कि अब तक उन्होंने करीब सवा लाख रुपए जैविक खाद बेची है।

