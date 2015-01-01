पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड़बड़ी:गीदम में किसानों से ले रहे 1 किलो ज्यादा धान

नकुलनारएक घंटा पहले
  • अधिकारियों ने शिकायत पर खरीदी केंद्र में की 10 पैकेट धान की जांच, सभी में मिला मानक से ज्यादा धान

धान खरीदी में गीदम धान खरीदी केंद्र में बड़ी गड़बड़ी सामने आई है। केंद्र में किसानों से 1 किलो ज्यादा धान ले रहे थे। नियम के अनुसार किसानों से सूखती के तौर पर 700 ग्राम धान ज्यादा लिया जाना है, लेकिन गीदम केंद्र में 1 किलो 700 ग्राम धान किसानों से लिया जा रहा था। इसके अलावा पतला धान भी मोटे में एंट्री की जा रही थी। गीदम खरीदी केंद्र में अब तक 1338 क्विंटल धान की खरीदी की जा चुकी है। यहां जितना भी धान किसानों से लिया गया है इसी तरह 1 किलो ज्यादा तौला गया है। किसान राजू साहू, ब्रिजबिहारी, सुखदेव, लालजी साहू ने बताया किसानों ने ज्यादा धान लेने का विरोध किया, लेकिन 14 से 17 प्रतिशत नमी तक के धान को लिए जाने और धान में सूखती अधिक आने की बात प्रबंधक द्वारा कहकर ज्यादा धान लेने की बात किसानों ने बताई। गीदम खरीदी केंद्र में किसानों की शिकायत के बाद पहुंचे आरआई, फूड इंस्पेक्टर द्वारा जब नमी और वजन की जांच की गई तो 12 से 13 प्रतिशत नमी मिली और तौला गया धान अधिकारियों को अधिक मिला। एसडीएम दंतेवाड़ा ने कहा टीम भेजकर पंचनामा बनाकर प्रकरण तैयार किया जा रहा है।

कलेक्टर को देंगे रिपोर्ट: फूड इंस्पेक्टर
गीदम प्रबंधक आलोक ठाकुर ने बताया पिछले साल धान अधिक सूख गया था, जिसके चलते 90 हजार रुपए का घाटा हुआ था, फिर भी ज्यादा धान नहीं लिया जा रहा है। कुछ बोरों में ज्यादा तौल गया है। फूड इंस्पेक्टर अमित तिवारी ने बताया मामला तैयार कर कलेक्टर को रिपोर्ट देंगे। आगे की कार्रवाई वहीं से होना है। किसानों से ज्यादा धान लिया गया है। 10 पैकेट धान को फिर से तौलाया गया है। सभी में अधिक धान मिला है।

