उपलब्धि:कोरोना का इलाज करने के मामले में प्रदेश के मेडिकल कॉलेजों में मेकॉज रहा अव्वल

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सभी कोविड अस्पतालों की रैंकिंग में कोरिया जिला हॉस्पिटल नंबर एक पर तो मेकॉज दूसरे नंबर पर

मेडिकल कॉलेज की अव्यवस्थाओं से हर कोई परिचित है और यहां के इलाज को लेकर हमेशा विवाद रहता है। तमाम अव्यवस्थाओं के बीच मेकॉज ने कोरोना के इलाज में हेल्थ केयर की सुविधाएं, मेडिकेशन, फूड और वाटर के मामले में प्रदेश के बाकी सभी मेडिकल कॉलेजों को पीछे छोड़ दिया है। अभी प्रदेश में कुल 5 मेडिकल कॉलेज हैं। इन सभी मेडिकल कॉलेज में कोरोना के इलाज के लिए हेल्थ केयर, मेडिकेशन, फूड एंड वाटर की व्यवस्था मेकॉज में बेहतर है। मेकॉज में व्यवस्था बेहतर होने का प्रमाण खुद यहां भर्ती मरीजों ने अपने फीडबैक में दिया है। दरअसल, राज्य सरकार सरकारी कोविड हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती मरीजों के इलाज के बाद उनसे फीडबैक लेती है। इस दौरान डिस्चार्ज होने वाले मरीजों से हेल्थ केयर फैसिलिटी, मेडिकेशन, फूड एंड वाटर के संबंध में पूछताछ की जाती है। इसके बाद मरीज से जैसा फीडबैक मिलता है उस हिसाब से हॉस्पिटल को नंबर दिए जाते हैं। इसमें मेकॉज ने अन्य चारों मेडिकल कॉलेजों को काफी पीछे छोड़ दिया है।

सभी कोविड अस्पतालों की रैंकिग में मेकॉज दूसरे नंबर पर
इधर प्रदेश के सभी सरकारी जिला हॉस्पिटलों और मेडिकल कॉलेजों को मिलकर की गई रैंकिग में भी मेकॉज मरीजों को सुविधा देने के मामले में दूसरे नंबर पर है। पहले नंबर पर कोरिया जिला के केचनपुर का कोविड हॉस्पिटल है। कोरिया के इस हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती होने वाले सभी मरीजों ने यहां मिलने वाले हेल्थ केयर फैसिलिटी, मेडिकेशन, फूड और वाटर की फेसिलिटी को बेहतर बताते हुए संतुष्टि जाहिर की है। ओवरअॉल रैंकिग में कोरिया का कोविड हॉस्पिटल पहले नंबर पर है, दूसरे नंबर पर मेकाज तो तीसरे नंबर पर बलौदाबाजार का जिला हॉस्पिटल है।

ओवरलआल रैंकिग में टॉप 5 हॉस्पिटल

  • कोरिया कोविड हॉस्पिटल - 100
  • मेकॉज - 94.64
  • बलौदाबाजार जिला हॉस्पिटल - 92.86
  • दुर्ग श्री शंकराचार्य हॉस्पिटल - 89.61
  • रायपुर मेकाहारा - 88.57

किस मेडिकल कॉलेज को कितने नंबर मिले
कॉलेज का नाम - मिले नंबर

  • मेकाज - 94.64
  • मेकाहारा - 88.57
  • मेडिकल कॉलेज रायगढ़ - 84.07
  • मेडिकल कॉलेज अंबिकापुर - 81.43
  • मेडिकल कॉलेज राजनांदगांव - 77.55

एयरपोर्ट में दूसरे दिन 46 यात्रियों का हुआ कोरोना टेस्ट, सभी निगेटिव
इधर स्थानीय एयरपोर्ट में रायपुर और हैदराबाद से आने वाले यात्रियों का दूसरे दिन भी कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया। मंगलवार को कुल 42 यात्रियों का कोरोना चेक किया गया जिसमें से एक भी यात्री पॉजिटिव नहीं निकला। गौरतलब है कि सोमवार से जिला प्रशासन ने एयरपोर्ट में यात्रियों के कोरोना चेक करने की व्यवस्था की शुरुआत की थी। जिसमें पहले ही दिन 6 लोग पॉजिटव मिले थे।
वार्डों में बनेंगे कंटेनमेंट जोन: इधर मंगलवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पार्षदों के साथ महारानी हॉस्पिटल के सभागार में बैठक की। बैठक में विधायक रेखचंद जैन भी शामिल हुए। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अफसरों और जनप्रतिनिधियों ने कोरोना को रोकने चर्चा की। इस दौरान निर्णय हुआ है कि अलग-अलग वार्डों में कंटेनमेंट जोन बनाकर यहां सघन जांच अभियान चलाया जाएगा।

