प्रतिभा:जगदलपुर की शिक्षिका ने केबीसी में जीती एक करोड़ रुपए की रकम

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • पिता प्रख्यात ज्योतिष तो मां रिटायर्ड बैंक मैनेजर

सोनी टीवी पर प्रसारित होने वाले अमिताभ बच्चन के गेम-शो कौन बनेगा करोड़पति के मंच पर बस्तर की बेटी अनूपा दास ने पहुंचकर इतिहास रच दिया है। बताया जा रहा है कि बस्तर की यह पहली महिला है जो इस गेम शो में पहुंची है और करीब एक करोड़ रुपए की राशि जीती है। टीवी द्वारा प्रसारित प्रोमो के मुताबिक अमिताभ बच्चन एक करोड़ के इनाम की घोषणा कर रहे हैं। आपको बता दे अनूपा ने अपनी प्रारंभिक शिक्षा हिंदी माध्यम के महारानी कन्या उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय से प्राप्त की है। उन्होंने स्थानीय पीजी कॉलेज से एमएससी की डिग्री प्राप्त की है वर्तमान ने अनूपा आसना उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय में व्याख्याता है। अनूपा के पिता दिनेश चंद्र दास जगदलपुर के प्रख्यात ज्योतिष हैं उनकी तीन बेटियां हैं। अनूपा की माता रिटायर्ड बैंक मैनेजर हैं। हालांकि अभी अनूपा के परिवार की तरफ से इस मामले में कोई अधिकृत जानकारी जारी नहीं दी गई है।

25 नवंबर को होगा शो का प्रसारण
केबीसी के अफसरों का कहना है कि अभी शो का टेलिकास्ट 25 नवंबर को होना है ऐसे में इससे पहले वे इस मामले में ज्यादा जानकारी उपलब्ध नहीं करवा पाएंगे। जानकारी के मुताबिक अनूपा दास यूपीएसी की तैयारी करने दिल्ली भी गईं थी सफलता नहीं मिलने पर शिक्षिका बनीं।

