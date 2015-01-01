पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नक्सलियों ने किया आईईडी विस्फोट:नारायणपुर से सिर्फ 7 किमी दूर नक्सलियों ने किया आईईडी ब्लास्ट, एक जवान घायल

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कोसा सेंटर की पहाड़ी के पास ब्लास्ट करने के बाद भागे नक्सली

नारायणपुर जिला मुख्यालय से महज 7 किमी दूर कुरूषनार इलाके के कोसा सेंटर की पहाड़ी के निकट नक्सलियों ने शनिवार को एक आईईडी विस्फोट कर दिया है। इस विस्फोट की चपेट में आने से आईटीबीपी का एक जवान गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया है।

अफसरों के अनुसार सुरक्षाबल के जवान कुरूषनार क्षेत्र में सड़क सुरक्षा के लिए निकले हुए थे। इस बीच जैसे ही जवान पहाड़ियों के पास पहुंचे वैसे ही एक विस्फोट हो गया। इस विस्फोट की चपेट में आईटीबीपी के 53वीं बटालियन के डीकोय कंपनी का जवान कुंवरलाल चपेट में आ गए। घटना में जवान के पेट और पैरों में गंभीर चोटें आई हैं। जवान को गंभीर अवस्था में इलाज के लिए रायपुर के हॉस्पिटल भेजा गया है।

अफसरों के अनुसार नक्सलियों ने यहां जवानों को निशाना बनाने के लिए पहले से ही आईईडी प्लांट कर दिया था। अफसरों काे शंका है कि घटना के दौरान मौके पर नक्सली भी मौजूद थे और विस्फोट होने के बाद वे भाग खड़े हुए।

गौरतलब है कि पिछले कुछ समय से नारायणपुर इलाके में नक्सली जवानों को नुकसान पहुंचाने के लिए आईईडी का ही प्रयोग कर रहे हैं। पिछले एक साल में यहां ऐसे एक दर्जन से ज्यादा विस्फोट हो चुके हैं। फोर्स लगातार सर्चिंग का अभियान चला रही है।

