पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ये कैसी व्यवस्था:कॉज में 15 साल से बिना टेंडर चल रहीं मेस, हर साल खाने का 2 करोड़ देते हैं छात्र

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: मोहम्मद इमरान नेवी
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अभी चल रहीं 3 मेस, हर छात्र से खाने के लिए हर महीने लेते हैं तीन हजार रुपए

मेडिकल कॉलेज में छात्रों, इंटर्न डाॅक्टर और जेआर डाॅक्टरों को खाना खिलाने के नाम पर कुछ डाॅक्टर पैसों का बड़ा खेल कर रहे हैं। मेकॉज में पिछले 15 सालों से यहां पढ़ाई करने वाले बच्चों और डाॅक्टरों के खाने के लिए मेस का कोई टेंडर ही नहीं करवाया गया है, लेकिन यहां 15 सालों से नियमित सभी को खाना मिल रहा है। और तो और खाने के बदले छात्र और डाॅक्टर मिलकर करीब 2 करोड़ रुपए से ऊपर की रकम भी हर साल जमा कर रहे हैं। मामले में यहां तैनात कई बाबू और सीनियर डाॅक्टरों की भूमिका संदेह के दायरे में है। जानकारी के अनुसार मेडिकल कॉलेज के हॉस्टल में रहने वाले एमबीबीएस के छात्र, इंटर्न छात्र और कुछ बैचलर डाॅक्टर को मेकॉज के अलग-अलग मेस से खाना दिया जाता है। खाने के बदले सभी से महीने के तीन हजार रुपए लिए जाते हैं लेकिन ये किसने तय किया, ये किसी को नहीं पता है। तीनों मेस चलाने के जिम्मेदारी का चयन किसने किया यह भी किसी को नहीं पता है।

तीन-तीन मेस, एक महीने पहले चौथे की भी एंट्री
अभी तीन मेस हैं इसके अलावा हाल में एक नए मेस संचालक की भी एंट्री की खबरें हैं। नया मेस संचालक तोकापाल में स्थित नए हॉस्टल भवन में रहने वाले लड़कों को खाना खिलाएगा। हालांकि मेकॉज प्रबंधन ऐसे किसी नए मेस संचालक की एंट्री से इंकार कर रहा है, लेकिन यहां रहने वाले बच्चों की मानें तो उन्हें जिस मेस संचालक को पैसे देने कहा गया है वह बिल्कुल नया है। सूत्र बता रहे हैं कि हर मेस संचालक की किसी न किसी बड़े और सीनियर डाॅक्टर से पहचान है।

ऐसे समझें, साल में दो करोड़ रुपए का गणित
मेडिकल कॉलेज में इस साल फर्स्ट इयर में करीब 125 छात्रों ने दाखिला लिया है, इससे पहले मेकॉज में सौ सीटें रिजर्व थीं। यानी हर साल यहां सौ नए छात्र दाखिला लेते हैं। अभी फर्स्ट इयर से लेकर इंटर्नशिप करने वाले यहां पांच सौ से ज्यादा छात्र हैं। प्रति छात्र तीन हजार रुपए खाने के तौर पर वसूले जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में सिर्फ छात्रों से ही हर साल एक करोड़ 80 लाख रुपए लिए जा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा कई डाॅक्टर भी खाना खा रहे हैं। यानी करीब 2 करोड़ रुपए हर साल लिए जाते हैं।

तोकापाल में नया हॉस्टल भवन, यहां भी अलग मेस
इधर मेकॉज में अब छात्रों की संख्या धीरे-धीरे बढ़ रही है मेकॉज की स्थापना के दौरान हर साल 50 सीटों से मान्यता मिली थी जो अब बढ़ते-बढ़ते 125 के करीब पहुंच गई है। ऐसे में डिमरापाल स्थित नए भवन में हॉस्टल की बिल्डिंग छोटी पढ़ने लग गई है। यही कारण है कि इस साल फर्स्ट इयर में दाखिला लेने वाले 65 छात्रों को मेकॉज की ही तोकापाल में मौजूद ट्रेनिंग सेंटर वाली बिल्डिंग में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है। नए छात्र यहीं रहेंगे और यहीं से कॉलेज आना-जाना करेंगे।

कई मेस 12 सौ से 26 सौ में दे रहे बेहतर खाना
इधर मेकॉज के छात्रों के लिए मेस की राशि तीन हजार तय है जबकि शहर में ऐसे कई होटल, मेस और घरेलू महिलाएं हैं जो 12 सौ से 26 सौ रुपए में भरपेट खाना घर पहुंचा के उपलब्ध कर रही हैं। इसके अलावा कई ऐसे राजस्थानी थाली सेंटर है जो 24 सौ रुपए में स्पेशल थाली भी दे रहे हैं।

जानिए, ये है सरकारी भवनों और परिसर का नियम
किसी भी सरकारी कार्यालय, भवन, परिसर या सरकारी जमीन पर कोई भी निजी व्यक्ति दुकान, कैंटीन या निजी कारोबार करता है तो उसे निश्चित किराया देना आवश्यक है। किराया और काम करने की अनुमति, संबंधित विभागाध्यक्ष, कलेक्टर या राज्य स्तर से सरकार दे सकती है। यदि काम करने एक से ज्यादा एजेंसी इच्छुक है तो टेंडर से चुना जाता है।

सीधी बात
यूएस पैंकरा, डीन, मेडिकल कॉलेज
सवाल - मेकॉज में कितने मेस चल रहे हैं?
- अभी तीन मेस हैं।
सवाल - ​​​​​​​मेस संचालन के लिए टेंडर क्यों नहीं किया गया?
- इसमें प्रबंधन का हस्तक्षेप नहीं होता है छात्र सीधे पैसे देते हैं।
सवाल - कॉलेज परिसर में मेस चल रहा है?
- हां परिसर में चल रहा है लेकिन भुगतान सीधे छात्र करते हैं।
सवाल - मतलब छात्र यदि बाहर से खाना लेना चाहता है तो ले सकता है।
- हां, खाने के लिए कोई बाध्यता नहीं है।
सवाल - खाने का दाम कौन तय करता है?
- वार्डन और छात्र मिलकर करते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें