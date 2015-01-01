पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:सोमवार को अब तक की सबसे ठंडी रात रही, तापमान 10 डिग्री पर आया

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • मंगलवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री गिरा

न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट के साथ अब ठंड भी बढ़ने लगी है। सोमवार की रात जहां कड़ाके की ठंड रही, वहीं मंगलवार को थोड़ी राहत जरूर रही, लेकिन देर रात ठंड बढ़ती चली गई। बताया जाता है कि इस साल सोमवार की रात अब तक की सबसे ठंडी रात रही और तापमान करीब 9 से 10 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया। इधर मंगलवार को न्यूनतम तापमान में एकाएक 5 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। ऐसे में लोग अपने घरों में ही दुबके पड़े रहे। इस साल कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ने के आसार दिख रहे हैं। ऐसे में तापमान भी लगातार गिरता चला जा रहा है।

अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य तो न्यूनतम में 5 डिग्री की गिरावट
जगदलपुर में अधिकतम तापमान जहां सामान्य होते हुए 30 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से 5 डिग्री कम 11.8 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक एचपी चंद्रा ने बताया कि बस्तर में सोमवार को न्यूनतम तापमान में खासी गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। हालांकि मंगलवार को न्यूनतम और अधिकतम तापमान में खास फर्क नहीं रहा, लेकिन बीते 24 घंटों में जो तापमान मिला, वह बस्तर में इस साल अब तक का सबसे कम तापमान रहा है। सतह पर उत्तर से आने वाली हवा के बजाय पूर्व से हवा आने की संभावना है।

