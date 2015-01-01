पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बढ़ी समस्या:खस्ताहाल सड़क से बन रहे धूल के गुबार बस स्टैंड व गीदम रोड पर ज्यादा परेशानी

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वायु प्रदूषण की जद में आता चला जा रहा शहर, औसत से ज्यादा धूल उड़ने लगी

शहर अब वायु प्रदूषण की जद में आता चला जा रहा है। अब शहर में औसत से ज्यादा धूल उड़ने लगी है। आलम ये है कि दिन के चौबीसों घंटे धूल से लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं। दरअसल सड़कों की खस्ताहालत के कारण ये स्थिति बन रही है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित होने वाली सड़कों में गीदम रोड और कोर्ट तिराहा से बस स्टैंड रोड शामिल है। इन दोनों ही सड़कों में हालत ये है कि ये पूरा इलाका एक तरह के धूल के कवर से ढंका महसूस होता है।
दरअसल दोनों ही जगहों पर सड़कों की हालत इतनी खराब है कि लोगों को आने-जाने में खासी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इधर नगर निगम के पदाधिकारी इस पांच साल के कार्यकाल के दौरान शहर को धूलमुक्त करने और मूलभूत सुविधाओं पर फोकस होने का दावा करते रहे, लेकिन न तो शहर को धूलमुक्त किया जा सका और न ही मूलभूत सुविधाओं को ही व्यवस्थित किया जा सका। कुल मिलाकर इस धूल की जद में आकर लोगों को ब्रॉन्काईटिस, एलर्जी जैसी शिकायतें अलग से शुरू हो गई हैं।
बस स्टैंड रोड-गीदम रोड में 25 माइक्रोग्राम धूल मिल रही: प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के मुताबिक हवा में धूल 2.5 पीएम यानि सालाना 10 माइक्रोग्राम प्रति घनमीटर होनी चाहिए। इससे ज्यादा धूल वायु प्रदूषण का संकेत होती है। बताया जाता है कि इन दिनों इन दोनों ही सड़कों पर जो धूल पाई जा रही है, वो करीब 25 माइक्रोग्राम प्रति घनमीटर मिल रही है। ऐसे में ये तय मानक से ढाई गुना ज्यादा है। यही कारण है कि धूल ने लोगों का जीना मुहाल कर रखा है।

40 फीसदी लोगों में धूल से एलर्जी की शिकायत, 200 से ज्यादा मरीज आंख और सांस की बीमारी लेकर पहुंच चुके
महारानी अस्पताल पहुंचने वाले मरीजों में करीब 40 फीसदी मरीज एलर्जी की शिकायत लेकर पहुंच रहे हैं। बीते एक हफ्ते में करीब 150 से ज्यादा मरीज एलर्जी की शिकायत लेकर डॉक्टरों से मिल चुके हैं। इसके साथ ही नेत्र रोग, दमा सहित दूसरी बीमारियों को लेकर भी करीब 200 से ज्यादा मरीज अस्पताल पहुंचे हैं। सभी को धूल के कारण बीमारियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। डॉक्टराें ने उन्हें धूल से बचने कहा है, लेकिन शहर की हालत ऐसी नहीं कि वे खुद को धूल से बचा सकें।

धूल में मौजूद कार्बनिक-लैड जैसी धातु से हो सकती हैं सांस की बीमारियां
मौसम में बदलाव भी धूल के बढ़ने का बड़ा कारण बनकर सामने आ रहा है। बारिश के बाद मौसम के अचानक खुश्क होने के कारण मिट्‌टी अब धूल बनकर उड़ने लगी है। शहर के फीजिशियन डॉ. नवीन दुल्हानी ने बताया कि धूल में मौजूद कार्बनिक और लैड जैसी धातु क्रॉनिक ब्रॉन्काइटिस, एलर्जिक सायनुसाइटिस, एलर्जिक राइनाइटिस जैसी बीमारियों का कारण बनती हैं। कई बार फ्लू के साथ ही धूल-धुआं मिलकर श्वास नली को संक्रमित भी कर सकते हैं।

निगम आयुक्त भी मान रहे शहर में धूल से बुरा हाल
नगर निगम आयुक्त प्रेम कुमार पटेल ने बताया कि वाकई में शहर का धूल से बुरा हाल है। इन दिनों मौसम में अचानक हुए बदलाव के कारण ये स्थिति बन रही है। शहर को धूल से निजात दिलाने को लेकर नगर निगम गंभीर है और इस पर कार्ययोजना भी बना रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस कार्ययोजना को हर हाल में पूरा करने का प्रयास किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें