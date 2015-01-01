पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुनवाई:सास-बहू साथ नहीं रहतीं थीं, आयोग अध्यक्ष की समझाइश के बाद रहने तैयार

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • महिला आयोग अध्यक्ष ने की 17 प्रकरणों की सुनवाई, 4 को मौके पर निपटाया, अधिकारियों से कहा- हर महिला को मिले न्याय इसके लिए करें कोशिश

छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष डाॅ. किरणमयी नायक और आयोग के गठित समिति द्वारा शुक्रवार को बस्तर जिले के महिलाओं की उत्पीड़न से संबंधित प्रकरणों की सुनवाई जिला कार्यालय के प्रेरणा सभाकक्ष में की गई। सुनवाई के 17 प्रकरण शामिल थे। जिसकी सुनवाई करते हुए नायक ने मौके पर 4 प्रकरणों का निपटारा कर दिया और अन्य मामलों को जल्द से जल्द निपटाने के लिए कहा। एक प्रकरण में सास बहू साथ नहीं रह रहीं थीं, समझाइश के बाद रहने के लिए तैयार हुईं। उन्होंने महिला बाल विकास विभाग के अधिकारियों को जल्द से जल्द न्याय मिले इसके लिए लगाातर काम किए जाए। इस काम में किसी प्रकार की कोताही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। इस दौरान शासन द्वारा जारी निर्देशों के अनुसार सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन किया गया। सुनवाई से पूर्व जिला कार्यालय पहुंचने पर महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी शैल ठाकुर ने उन्हें विभागीय जानकारी देते हुए महिला उत्पीड़न को लेकर जिले में किए जाने वाले कार्यों के बारे में बताया। जिसको लेकर नायक ने विभाग द्वारा किए जाने वाले काम की तारीफ की। उन्होंने ठाकुर से कहा कि सखी वन स्टाप सेंटर और विभाग द्वारा महिलाओं को उनके हक और अधिकार की जानकारी देकर उनकी मदद की जाए। इस काम में किसी प्रकार की कोताही नहीं हो। इस दौरान महापौर सफीरा साहू, जिला महिला बाल संरक्षण अधिकारी वीनू हिरवानी के साथ ही अन्य लोग मौजूद थे ।

महापौर-अध्यक्ष के साथ ही पार्षदों ने किया सम्मान
छग महिला आयोग अध्यक्ष किरणमयी नायक के द्वारा 17 प्रकरणों की सुनवाई हो इससे पहले कांग्रेस पार्षद दल के सदस्य उनसे मिले और शाल पहनाकर उनका सम्मान किया । महापौर ने कहा कि नगर निगम क्षेत्र में रहने वाली महिलाओं की शिकायत और समस्याओं को दूर करने का प्रयास लगातार किया जा रहा है । इस काम में महिला बाल विकास विभाग के अधिकारी हमेंशा सहयोग कर रहे हैं । इस दौरान निगम अध्यक्ष कविता साहू,यशवर्धन राव,उदय नाथ जेम्स, अनिता नाग,सूषमा कश्यप, सुशीला बधेल आदि मौजूद थे।

पहली पत्नी के रहते दूसरी शादी पर अध्यक्ष नाराज
सुनवाई के लिए जो 17 प्रकरण रखे गए थे उसमें , भरण पोषण, मानसिक प्रताड़ना, अपहरण, दहेज प्रताड़ना, हत्या, कार्यस्थल पर प्रताड़ना, पारिवारिक विवाद के साथ पहली पत्नी के रहते हुए दूसरी शादी करने का मामला शामिल था। नायक का सुनवाई के दौरान सबसे अधिक फोकस पहली पत्नी के रहते हुए दूसरी शादी करने को लेकर रहा। उन्होंने कहा कि नियम है कि कोई भी व्यक्ति तब तक दूसरी शादी नहीं कर सकता जब तक पहली पत्नी से उसका तलाक नहीं हो जाता है। ज्ञात हो जिस व्यक्ति ने दूसरी शादी की है वह सरकारी कर्मचारी है। सुनवाई के दौरान पति व पत्नी के साथ विभागीय अधिकारी भी मौजूद थे। इसके अलावा एक अन्य मामला सास और बहू एक साथ नहीं रहने का था। करीब आधे घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद नायक और आयोग के गठित समिति के सदस्यों की मेहनत सफल हो गई। सदस्यों और नायक के समझाने पर सास और बहू एक साथ रहने के लिए राजी हो गईं।

