पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आंदोलन:धारा 144 हटते ही तेज होगा संयंत्र के निजीकरण के विरोध में आंदोलन

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धारा 144 लागू होने के कारण 4-4 मजदूर ही बैठ रहे धरने पर

नगरनार इस्पात संयंत्र के डीमर्जर और निजीकरण को लेकर मजदूर संगठनों का आंदोलन जारी है। फिलहाल बस्तर जिले में धारा 144 लागू होने के कारण मजदूर संगठनों के सिर्फ 4-4 पदाधिकारी और सदस्य ही धरने पर क्रमिक रूप से बैठ रहे हैं। बताया जाता है कि इससे ज्यादा की मौजूदगी पर धारा 144 का उल्लंघन होगा, जिसके चलते अनिश्चितकालीन धरना शुरू करने से पहले इसका पालन करने, ताकि भविष्य में किसी भी तरह की कोई दिक्कत न हो, का निर्णय लिया गया था।
इसके बाद 1 नवंबर से बस्तर जिले से धारा 144 हटने के बाद आंदोलन को व्यापक रूप मिलने की संभावना दिख रही है। पदाधिकारियों का कहना है कि धारा 144 हटने के बाद हालांकि शांतिपूर्वक तरीके से आंदोलन किया जाएगा, लेकिन इसमें धरने पर दूसरे संघ-संगठनों और लोगों का समर्थन भी मिल सकेगा।
धारा 144 हटने के बाद बड़ी संख्या में मजदूर पहुंचे सकते हैं: गुरूवार को नगरनार इस्पात संयंत्र में डीमर्जर और निजीकरण के विरोध में रमेश कश्यप, राजू पटेल, इम्मानुएल नाथ, विश्वास जोयल धरने पर बैठे। वहीं शुक्रवार को अन्य चार लोग धरने पर बैठकर इसे लगातार आगे बढ़ाते चले जाएंगे। पूर्व में धारा 144 को देखते हुए सिर्फ 4-4 पदाधिकारियों के धरने पर बैठने का फैसला मजदूर संगठनों ने लिया था। 1 नवंबर से यहां बड़ी संख्या में आंदोलनकारियों के पहुंचने के आसार दिख रहे हैं।
एसकेएमएस किरंदुल के पदाधिकारी पहुंचे समर्थन देने: आंदोलन को समर्थन देने गुरूवार को नगरनार इस्पात संयंत्र के प्रभावित किसान और किसान विकास मंच के पूर्व सचिव राजाराम यादव, मारकेल ग्राम पंचायत के भू-प्रभावित किसान रघु सेठिया, किरंदुल एसकेएमएस अध्यक्ष जी. वेंकटेश, सचिव राजेश संधु, कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष देवरालू, नोमेश्वर राव, रौशन मिश्रा भी यहां पहुंचे। कहा कि ऑल इंडिया एनएमडीसी वर्कर्स फेडरेशन जल्द ही नगरनार बचाओ-बस्तर बचाओ के नाम से सर्वदलीय, सर्व समाज, सर्व संगठन मंच तैयार कर आंदोलन छेड़ेगा।

धारा 144 हटेगी लेकिन नियमों का पालन करेंगे
1 नवंबर से बस्तर जिले से धारा 144 हटने के बाद अब आंदोलन को व्यापक रूप देने की बात कही जा रही है। मजदूर संगठन के महेंद्र जॉन और जितेंद्र नाथ ने बताया कि 1 नवंबर से धारा 144 हटने के साथ ही आंदोलन को गति मिलेगी, लेकिन इस दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए अनिश्चितकालीन धरना प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इस नियम के साथ जितनी व्यवस्था हो सकती है, उतने लोगों को ही धरने पर शामिल किया जाएगा। वहीं क्रमिक रूप से आंदोलन को मांगों को पूरा होने तक जारी रखा जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें