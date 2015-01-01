पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घट रहा खतरा:नारायणपुर में फिर एक भी नया कोरोना मरीज नहीं

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • नारायणपुर में 11 जगहों पर 231 संदिग्धों का किया कोरोना टेस्ट, जगदलपुर में भी सिर्फ 8 नए मरीज

बस्तर संभाग में अब कोरोना का कहर धीरे-धीरे कम होने लगा है और करीब-करीब संभाग के सभी जिलों में गिनती के ही कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं। संभाग के 7 जिलों में कोरोना नारायणपुर जिले में पूरी तरह से कंट्रोल में आ गया है। यहां मंगलवार को एक भी पॉजिटिव मरीज नहीं मिला है। इसी तरह बस्तर जिले में भी महज 8 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं वहीं कोंडागांव में 29 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। कोरोनाकाल के शुरुआती दौर में हर रोज सौ से ज्यादा पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आ रहे थे, सैकड़ों मरीजों के बाद सिलसिला अब थम गया है। मंगलवार को नारायणपुर में करीब 231 लोगों की जांच 11 केंद्रों में की गई। इस दौरान जांच में एक भी पॉजिटिव मरीज नहीं मिला। इसके अलावा बस्तर जिले में 1239 संदिग्धों की जांच की गई यहां भी सिर्फ 8 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले। कोंडागांव जिले में जो 29 नए पॉजिटिव मिले हैं उनमें केशकाल से 17 माकड़ी से 1, फरसगांव से 5 मरीज मिले हैं। इधर केशकाल में एक साथ 17 नए पॉजिटिव मिलने के बाद प्रशासनिक अफसरों ने इसे गंभीरता से लिया है। एक बार फिर यहां सघन जांच की तैयारियां की जा रही है।

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन के लिए प्रशिक्षण जारी
इधर कोरोना के वैक्सीनेशन के लिए तैयारियां जोरों पर चल रही हैं अभी ब्लॉक स्तर पर डाॅक्टरों, एएनएम, स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्तओं को प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। सभी को वैक्सीनेशन और इस दौरान बरती जाने वाली सावधानियों से अवगत करवाया जा रहा है और विशेष तौर पर वैक्सीन को कैसे सुरक्षित रखना है उसे बताया जा रहा है। यही नहीं कोल्ड चेन को भी तैयार किया जा रहा है जिन स्थानों में वैक्सीन को ठंडा रखने वाली मशीनें ठीक से काम नहीं कर रही हैं वहां इसे ठीक करवाया जा रहा है।

