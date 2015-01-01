पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दो संक्रमितों की मौत:महिला को स्ट्रेचर पर छोड़ने के मामले में डॉक्टर को नोटिस

जगदलपुर43 मिनट पहले
  • मेकॉज अधीक्षक ने गायनिक विभाग के एचओडी को जारी किया नोटिस

मेडिकल कॉलेज में गायनिक डिपार्टमेंट से कोरोना पॉजिटिव महिला को अकेले स्ट्रेचर छोड़ने और परिजनों के भरोसे कोविड हॉस्पिटल शिफ्ट करने के मामले ने अब तूल पकड़ लिया है। शुक्रवार को हॉस्पिटल अधीक्षक डॉ. केएल आजाद ने गायनिक डिपार्टमेंट के एचओडी के नाम एक नोटिस जारी कर जवाब तलब किया है। यही नहीं अधीक्षक ने स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि इस मामले में यदि किसी भी कर्मचारी की लापरवाही होगी तो उस पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। हॉस्पिटल अधीक्षक डाॅ केएल आजाद ने बताया कि गायनिक डिपार्टमेंट से महिला को कोविड हॉस्पिटल शिफ्ट करने के मामले में लापरवाही की जानकारी मीडिया से मिली थी। एक वीडियो भी मिला है। ऐसे में अभी हम पहले गयानिक डिपार्टमेंट के एचओडी से पूरे मामले में पक्ष जानने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि हमने नोटिस देकर स्पष्टीकरण मांगा है इसके बाद आगे की कार्रवाई तय होगी। गौरतलब है कि लोहांडीगुड़ा इलाके से एक महिला को डिलीवरी के लिए मेकॉज लाया गया था। यहां डिलीवरी के तत्काल बाद पता चला कि महिला कोविड पॉजिटिव है। जिसके बाद उसे स्ट्रेचर पर छोड़ कर परिजन से कोविड हॉस्पिटल ले जाने कहा गया था। भास्कर ने इसे प्रकाशित किया था।

नारायणपुर में सिर्फ 3 नए संक्रमित तो बीजापुर में 13
कोरोना संक्रमण के नये मामले अब कम आ रहे हैं शुक्रवार को नारायणपुर जिले से सिर्फ 3 नये पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आये हैं। इसी तरह बीजापुर से 13 और कोंडागांव से 35 नये मरीज सामने आये हैं। समाचार लिखे जाने तक दंतेवाड़ा, बस्तर और सुकमा जिले के आंकड़े जारी नहीं हो पाए थे।

जगदलपुर के बुजुर्ग व सुकमा की महिला ने तोड़ा दम
कोरोना संक्रमण से पीड़ित होने के बाद मेडिकल कॉलेज के कोरोना हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती दो लोगों ने दम तोड़ दिया है। मरने वालों में जगदलपुर के प्रतापगंजपारा में रहने वाले 85 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग के साथ सुकमा जिले में रहने वाली 25 वर्षीय महिला शामिल है। डाॅक्टरों के अनुसार दोनों को सेहत बिगड़ने के बाद पिछले तीन दिनों से हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती किया गया था। इसके बाद इलाज के दौरान दोनों ने दम तोड़ दिया। इधर बुजुर्ग की मौत के बाद अब बस्तर जिले में कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या 85 हो गई है। कोरोना संक्रमणकाल से लेकर अब तक जिन 85 लोगों ने दम तोड़ा है उनमें 90 फीसदी लोग 50 साल से ऊपर के थे।

शुभ संकेत... कोरोना पाॅजिटिविटी रेट 9 प्रतिशत से घटकर 3 प्रतिशत पर पहुंचा
बस्तर जिले में कोरोना वायरस के नियंत्रण के लिए गठित जिलास्तरीय कोरोना टास्क फोर्स की बैठक कलेक्टर रजत बंसल की अध्यक्षता में महारानी अस्पताल के सभाकक्ष में की गई। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि जिले में कोरोना जांच की स्थिति बेहतर होने और प्रभावी उपाय किए जाने के कारण पाॅजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या में निरंतर कमी आ रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि वर्तमान में जिले में पाॅजिटिविटी रेट 9 प्रतिशत से घटकर 3 प्रतिशत हो गई है। बंसल ने त्योहारों के दौरान संक्रमण के प्रसार में वृद्धि होने की संभावना को देखते हुए दीपावली के अलावा छठ पूजा, भाईदूज आदि त्योहारों के दौरान विशेष सतर्कता बरतने के निर्देश भी दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इस दौरान सभी लोगों को सोशल डिस्टेसिंग और मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य है। बैठक में एसपी दीपक झा, जिला पंचायत के सीईओ इन्द्रजीत चन्द्रवाल, सहायक कलेक्टर रैना जमील आदि मौजूद थे।

