सफाई अभियान:योजना के पहले ही दिन 8 वार्डों से 30 टन कचरा निकला

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मेन रोड और निगम दफ्तर में महापौर सफीरा साहू ने खुद की सफाई, कहा- नाली व सड़काें पर न फेंके कचरा

शहर में नगर निगम ने सफाई का महाभियान शुक्रवार से शुरू कर दिया है। आने वाले 6 दिनों तक रोजाना आठ-आठ वार्डों में सफाई की जाएगी। निगम अमले ने पहले ही दिन आठ वार्डों से 30 टन कचरा निकाला। सफाई अभियान की खास बात यह रही कि आठ वार्डों में पूरे निगम अमले और संसाधनों को झोंक दिया गया। इसके अलावा सफाई के लिए लोगों को जागरूक करने खुद महापौर सफीरा साहू ने अपने हाथों में झाड़ू थामी। सबसे पहले महापौर व अन्य जनप्रतिनिधियों ने निगम दफ्तर में सफाई की। यहां महापौर ने कार्यालय परिसर में झाड़ू लगाई। इसके बाद सफाई अभियान में जुटे निगम के अमले के पास मेन रोड पहुंची। यहां भी महापौर ने सफाई की और खुद अपने हाथ से कचरा उठाया। इस दौरान निगम आयुक्त प्रेम कुमार पटेल भी मौजूद रहे। मेन रोड के बाद जनप्रतिनिधियों और अफसरों ने आठ वार्ड में चल रहे सफाई अभियान का जायजा लिया। इस दौरान महापौर ने दुकानदारों व जनता से अपील की कि नाली व सड़कों पर कचरा न फेंके और डोर टू डोर कचरा गाड़ियों में ही डालें। उन्होंने लोगों से अपील की कि हम सभी को मिलकर हमारे शहर को स्वच्छ व सुंदर बनाना है। महापौर सफीरा साहू ने शहर के 48 वार्डों, बाजारों, मुख्य मार्ग व अन्य स्थान में स्वच्छता विभाग को निर्देश देते कहा कि सफाई में लापरवाही न बरतें।

हर दिन 8-8 वार्डाें की होगी सफाई
आयुक्त प्रेम कुमार पटेल ने बताया शहर में विशेष सफाई अभियान चलाया जा रहा, जिसमें 48 वार्डों को 8-8 वार्डों में विभाजन किया गया है। राेज 8 वार्डों में विशेष अभियान चलाया जाएगा। 16 दिसंबर तक यह अभियान चलेगा। इसमें सभी जनप्रतिनिधियों, शहर के गणमान्य नागरिकों, अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों के साथ सभी मिलकर इस सफाई अभियान को सफल बनाने में सहयोग करेंगे। पहले दिन वार्ड क्रमांक 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 में अभियान चलाया गया।

