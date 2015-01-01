पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:कोंडागांव में मिले 92 पॉजिटिव नारायणपुर में सिर्फ 2 नए केस

जगदलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • बीजापुर जिले में केवल 10 नए संक्रमित मिले

कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच कोंडागांव जिले में एक बार फिर कोरोना बढ़ता नजर आ रहा है। मंगलवार को यहां एक ही दिन में 92 नए संक्रमित मरीजों की पहचान हुई है। एक ही दिन में इतने मरीज मिलने के बाद सभी पॉजिटिव मरीजों के ट्रेवल हिस्ट्री और इनसे संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों के रिकार्ड खंगाले जा रहे हैं और संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों का कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया जा रहा है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार 92 मरीजों के पॉजिटिव आने के बाद प्रशासन ने इसे गंभीरता से लिया और अब फिर से जिले में कोरोना को रोकने के लिए नये सिरे से प्लानिंग की जा रही है।

नारायणपुर में लगातार कम हो रहे मरीज
इधर नारायणपुर जिले ने लगातार कोरोना पर कंट्रोल बनाया हुआ है और मंगलवार को भी यहां सिर्फ दो नये मामले सामने आये हैं। पिछले एक पखवाड़े से जिले में कोरोना दहाई का आंकड़ा पार नहीं कर पाया है। इसी तरह बीजापुर में भी मंगलवार को सिर्फ 10 नये संक्रमित मरीजों की पहचान हुई है। समाचार लिखे जाने तक संभाग के अन्य जिलों के आंकड़े जारी नहीं हो पाये थे।

