पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सफर:18 दिसंबर से सिर्फ एक ही स्पेशल ट्रेन चलेगी

जगदलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 8 माह बाद बहाल होगी यात्री रेल सेवा

लंबे इंतजार के बाद अब किरंदुल-विशाखापटनम के बीच यात्री रेल सेवा शुरू होगी। कोविड महामारी के चलते मार्च से बंद यात्री रेल सुविधाओं को अब जाकर बहाल किया जा रहा है। बताया जाता है कि विशाखापटनम से 18 दिसंबर को पहली यात्री रेल जगदलपुर पहुंचेगी। वहीं किरंदुल से विशाखापटनम के लिए 19 दिसंबर को यात्री रेल जाएगी। मालूम हो कि यात्री रेल सेवा बहाल करने के बाद जगदलपुर को इससे अछूता रखा गया था, जिसके चलते लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। 18 दिसंबर से शुरू होने वाली यात्री रेल सेवा का फायदा लोगों को मिलेगा। हालांकि बंद की गई रेल सेवाओं को बहाल नहीं किया गया है, लेकिन वाल्टेयर रेलमंडल ने स्पेशल ट्रेन शुरू की है। 18 दिसंबर को विशाखापटनम से आने वाली स्पेशल ट्रेन सुबह 6.45 बजे रवाना होगी, जो रात 8.45 बजे किरंदुल पहुंचेगी। वहीं 19 दिसंबर को सुबह 6 बजे स्पेशल ट्रेन विशाखापटनम के लिए रवाना होगी और रात 8.20 बजे विशाखापटनम पहुंचेगी।

स्पेशल ट्रेन के लिए ये होंगे बीच के स्टॉपेज
स्पेशल ट्रेन के संचालन के दौरान इसके स्टॉपेज को सीमित कर दिया गया है। इस स्पेशल ट्रेन के लिए विशाखापटनम से निकलने के बाद सिम्हाचलम, कोत्तवालसा, अरकु, कोरापुट, जैपुर, जगदलपुर, दंतेवाड़ा और बचेली के बाद किरंदुल आखिरी स्टेशन होगा।
10 बोगियों वाली होगी ट्रेन प्रोटोकाल का पालन जरूरी
वाल्टेयर रेलमंडल के सीनियर डिविजनल कमर्शियल मैनेजर एके त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि स्पेशल ट्रेन में सेकेंड क्लास आरक्षित कोच की संख्या 8 होगी, वहीं सेकेंड क्लास आरक्षित सह मालयान की संख्या 2 होगी। ऐसे में स्पेशल ट्रेन कुल 10 बोगियों वाली होगी। सफर के दौरान यात्रियों को कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का सख्ती से पालन करने कहा गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें